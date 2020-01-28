South Carolina has reached an inflection point with our approach to criminal justice. We’re moving in the right direction, and taking holistic steps towards reforming our system. The Omnibus Crime Reduction and Sentencing Reform Act of 2010 and 2017 expungement bill were successful efforts to transition our treatment of those who commit criminal infractions, from a reactive and punitive strategy toward prevention and rehabilitation.
Since 2009, South Carolina’s prison population has decreased by 22 percent, and we have reduced the number of people with nonviolent offenses serving time. This shift has coincided with an overall drop in crime across the state. While there is still much work to be done, the signs of progress are undeniable.
There is one critical piece of reform that we have been unable to make substantive headway on, and that’s reentry. Bills have been introduced to make it easier for formerly incarcerated people to reenter society and the workforce. Additionally, the job program that started at the Manning Reentry and Work Release Center has received near universal praise, and state officials are working to increase the program’s funding.
Notably, there has been legislation designed to reform parole requirements, ease unnecessary occupational licensing restrictions, and to “ban the box” for state job applications.
However, the Legislature’s inability to sign these into law has ongoing consequences. The rate of reincarceration remains above 20 percent, and that’s directly tied to the barriers that formerly incarcerated individuals face. If people are locked out of jobs and housing because of their record, they cannot feed or provide shelter and opportunity for their families. And whole communities suffer.
I’m confident we will continue to make progress this session. But in order to make big, structural change, we’ll need a partner in the federal government. I believe Elizabeth Warren’s comprehensive plan for criminal justice reform shows her conviction to address the scope of the issue and to work with states on best practices to implement practical reform.
Elizabeth’s plan gets to the heart of reentry by addressing the immediate needs of returning citizens: finding housing, providing employment opportunities, and ending post-incarceration punishments that can disrupt a person’s ability to reintegrate into their communities. She understands that much of reentry policy is decided by state governments, but highlights that “the federal government should seek to remove those barriers wherever possible.”
In recognizing that states will drive much of the reform, Elizabeth’s plan centers on incentivizing states by leveraging the federal government’s grant programs. Her administration will expand grant funding and “reprioritize state and local grant making toward a restorative approach to justice.”
She will also create new federal guidelines to ensure enforcement at the state level. The Department of Justice will end the policy restored under the Trump administration that allows federal contractors providing reentry services to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Lastly, her administration will create a federal, streamlined expungement program for people with nonviolent convictions who have served their time and maintained a clean record.
For too long our system has emphasized punishment over rehabilitation, and this has disproportionately harmed America’s most vulnerable communities. The good news is that policymakers recognize that it’s both ethical and economical to end mass incarceration and provide pathways for success for formerly incarcerated people. As we continue to make reforms in South Carolina, it’s essential that we have a partner in the White House who shares this vision, and I believe Elizabeth is the right person for the job.
Kambrell Garvin of Columbia represents District 77 in the S.C. House of Representatives.