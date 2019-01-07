Less than a year ago I was a restaurant general manager who decided to take a leap of faith and focus full-time as owner and chef of my catering company. That was an arduous undertaking itself.
Fast-forward a few weeks later. After some soul-searching, I realized my passion was to serve in public office.
At first glance, it might seem an unlikely combination: chef and public servant. However, a 15-year career as a hospitality professional, combined with being active in the community, brought me closer to the people. Their needs, their struggles, what the community needed, became my own.
Today I am the newly elected South Carolina House representative for the 15th District, and owner and chef of a growing catering company.
I am excited about the opportunity I have been given to help our community. Its needs are etched in my mind.
The House of Representatives’ deadline to prefile legislation was Dec. 18, 2018. Over 300 bills were prefiled for the 2019-20 legislative session, seven of which were filed by me.
I ran for office on an all-inclusive motto: “Walk With Me. Together We Will Make a Difference.” Each bill was inspired by a conversation I had with people in the community. Each one reflects a priority we share.
Here are some of my bills that I hope to see passed.
H.3257 would require schools to develop certain curricula that focus on mental health and wellness for seventh-graders as an elective class. By ninth grade, students will have completed one unit of mental health and wellness studies.
H.3258 would add to the South Carolina School Safe Space Act by ensuring that each school has at least one employee per 200 students who is trained and certificated in mental health awareness.
H. 3251 would amend South Carolina law to provide an income tax credit for teachers for child and dependent care payments.
H. 3252 would amend state law to provide an income tax credit for teachers for the costs of recertification.
H. 3128 would amend South Carolina law to require the state auditor to approve any auditor or auditing firm engaged by a county, municipality, school district or other political subdivision of the state to perform an annual or other audit of that entity.
H.3176 would require drivers involved in accidents resulting in death or great bodily injury to submit to alcohol and drug tests.
H.3248 would create the Judicial Criminal Information Technology Committee and, among other things, require at least a five-day waiting period for background checks for gun sales. The waiting period is now three days.
This is just the beginning. We have a lot of work to do to make South Carolina better for all, our children, teachers and citizens. “Walk With Me. Together We Will Make a Difference.”
Rep. JA Moore, D-North Charleston, represents the 15th District, which includes parts of North Charleston and the Goose Creek area.