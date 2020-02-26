Commentary: Vote for a candidate you support, not one you loathe

This is a pretty basic maxim that should guide all of our choices if we are acting in good faith in the democratic process. And it is what separates our ask of South Carolina Republican voters from the dangerous and un-American meddling put forward by others.
Our belief is that South Carolinians who want to see a change in the direction our country is headed should go to the polls Saturday and vote for the candidate they think most closely reflects their values.
We expect many of these voters may be Republicans or former Republicans. People who see the world like former Republican Gov. Mark Sanford or former Republican congressman Bob Inglis. Both of these men have spoken out against the reckless presidency of Donald Trump. There are thousands of people in the Palmetto State just like them.
They should have a chance to make sure their voices are heard when the most powerful office in the world is at stake.
Unfortunately, they can’t express that through the Republican primary, because Donald Trump and the South Carolina GOP chose to cancel their primary to ensure that the president didn’t face a challenge.
This deeply undemocratic (and frankly cultish) action has now been compounded by the encouragement of Republicans to vote in the Democratic prmary for Bernie Sanders because they believe him to be the most extreme person in the race, and thus the easiest for Trump to beat.
As a practical matter, this argument is both dubious and an astonishingly risky prospect if the Trump supporters really believe their own rhetoric about the dangers of socialism. Why anyone would want to put someone so dangerous a coin flip away from the White House is mysterious. Such schemes are irresponsible.
Canceling one election just to sabotage another is something out of a tyrant’s playbook, not a constitutional conservative’s. It’s merely own-the-libs-style trolling that Nikki Haley rightly condemned.
If you can’t find a candidate in the Democratic primary who you believe could earn your vote in November, then stay home. For the rest of us, those who wish we could vote in a Republican primary but are stuck with the Democratic option — our calculus is the opposite.
If you feel abandoned by the party you grew up in, but are afraid the Democrats will nominate an extremist who you cannot stomach, Saturday is your chance to do something about it. By helping the Democratic Party nominate a candidate who can defeat Trump, you are participating in the process as it’s designed to work.
Trump lost the House of Representatives in large part due to people like those who elected Joe Cunningham in a district that had gone to the Republicans since 1980. The voters who carried Cunningham to victory should have an opportunity to be part of the coalition that determines the next Democratic presidential candidate as well – or the Democrats risk losing them back to the GOP.
There are plenty of voters in this country who are disgusted by how extremists are coming to dominate both parties. For millions of Americans, a choice between reactionary socialism and bigoted nationalism is no choice at all. These Americans deserve to have their say before that option is thrust upon them.
And they deserve to have that say on a fair playing field.
Tim Miller is the director of Center Action Now, a 501(c)(4) working to rebuild the political center, and a contributing writer for The Bulwark. He wrote this for InsideSources.