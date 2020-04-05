Commentary: Virtual public meetings would expand public's role in Charleston

On April 6, Charleston City Council will consider an ordinance that would enable "quasi-judicial" board meetings (Planning Commission, BZA, BAR, and DRB) to continue, online, since in-person gatherings are prohibited by state law. As a Charleston City Council member, former BZA-Z member and a land use attorney, I want to share my take on this important issue.
The proposed virtual meeting ordinance has been described by some as a “loophole” or “favor” for developers that would undermine the public’s role in the development review. This is an unfair characterization of a truly confounding legal and policy dilemma facing the city during this unprecedented crisis.
Here is the bottom line: No applicant is getting a “free pass.” Each application will be rigorously reviewed, as always, by staff and the relevant boards. These meetings will remain public and citizenry will have myriad ways to comment and participate ahead of and during meetings. In fact, these virtual meetings present a unique opportunity to expand the public’s role.
So why is this measure being considered during this crisis?
Under state law, if no action is taken on certain development applications they are automatically approved. This includes rezonings (30 days) and subdivisions or concept plans (60 days). Only the General Assembly can alter these statutory time frames. Not even the governor has this authority. Certain time limits also apply to BAR demolition approvals and various staff-level appeals.
Ironically, if the city fails to move forward with virtual meetings, the public will be shut out of the process. The city could also face legal liability. We can’t let this happen. This is our dilemma.
During the last few City Council meetings, there has been great discussion about the importance of affordable housing and small businesses. I could not agree more. This measure advances these goals.
Affordable housing projects, like any development, must navigate through these boards. So do other beneficial projects supporting the community and an array of small businesses (like engineers, architects and other consultants). This is not the time for a sweeping development moratorium.
The simple fact is that virtual meetings are the city’s best and only option to preserve continued public input, avoid adverse outcomes and advance laudable policy objectives.
Change justifiably raises technical and implementation questions. For that reason, our staff continues to study best practices. We will go above and beyond to explain how the new process works and make sure everyone who wants to can participate. We have received excellent feedback from passionate stakeholders on how to improve this process, and we look forward to continuing this constructive dialogue.
The city will conduct "test drives" of the technology, open to the public, to familiarize everyone with the process and iron out any technical issues. The city is also considering social distancing-compliant opportunities for physical participation at 2 George St. for those without the technology to participate virtually.
Let’s also not lose sight of the positives. Virtual meetings present an opportunity for an unprecedented expansion of public engagement. Historically, public participation has meant driving downtown during rush hour, finding a parking spot and attending in person for sometimes several hours. The vast majority of citizens have never participated in these meetings. With modern technology, citizens have an unprecedented opportunity to learn about what’s going on in the city and engage from the comfort of their own home.
To those generally concerned about the city's development practices over the years, I get it. For decades, we have allowed suburban sprawl and poor development practices to exacerbate traffic and flooding. This must change. We have a major opportunity to reform these issues via this year's comprehensive plan update and zoning reform initiatives. I will continue to be a strong voice for reforming these practices. We have a lot of work to do, and we will need the community more engaged than ever.
My colleagues and I have an important decision to make Monday night. I have faith we’ll do the right thing.
Ross Appel is a member of Charleston City Council.