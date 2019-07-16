I wrote this op-ed because of my wife Norma’s and my love, support and deep respect for the University of South Carolina, which is searching for a new president.
I understand that no search for the president of a public university can be fully conducted without some political influence. For a credible conclusion to a search, however, the political influence must be carefully weighed and not dominate the search’s outcome.
USC is the most comprehensive university in the state. Its liberal arts offerings prepare anyone for life’s challenges. The honors college is considered the best in the country. The professional schools are excellent, including the top-ranked international business school and the outstanding Schools of Law and Medicine. The statewide campuses of the university together make USC a prognosis of South Carolina and its future in many ways.
The president of the university should be the most respected person on the campus. This respect must come from its students, faculty, staff, alumni, trustees, Legislature and the citizens of the state. Without that respect, the president cannot be an effective leader.
To have the respect of the faculty of a major research university, the president must ideally have the terminal academic degree in his or her discipline. In most cases, this means a doctorate or Ph.D. In addition, to have that respect, the president must have produced significant scholarship or research in a specific field, typically of such quality for that person to have earned tenure.
There are unusual, but rare, cases in which outstanding accomplishments might substitute for academic credentials. However, at a comprehensive teaching and research university, these must be of the highest in that particular area. For a member of the military service, that would be the highest rank — a four-star general in the case of an Army veteran.
With the selection of an excellent interim president, the University of South Carolina has the time and opportunity to find an outstanding candidate to be president who could have the enthusiastic support of all those whom the position represents and serves.
John M. Palms is the distinguished president emeritus and a distinguished professor emeritus at the University of South Carolina. He also is a former chairman of the board of the Institute for Defense Analyses.