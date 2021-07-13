Commentary: USC needs to pay Dawn Staley more

In 2008, one of South Carolina’s largest universities hired a new coach to head a major sports program in desperate need of revitalization. This coach came in and did just that — and then did a whole lot more, including changing the culture. Worked hard, played hard. Recruited and developed talent to lay the groundwork for a dynasty. Won championships, set school and league records and sent players to the pros where they became superstars.

No, I’m not talking about Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney. I’m talking about Dawn Staley, coach of the women’s basketball team at the University of South Carolina.

Both Swinney and Staley dominate their respective sports, having turned their programs into powerhouses. They have exceeded even the wildest expectations, as their teams are perennial national championship contenders.

We should expect, then, that their pay would be similar. But that is not the case.

Dabo Swinney currently makes $8.3 million per year — more money than most college football coaches make anywhere. From a free-market perspective, that makes sense: He is one of the best college football coaches, so he is one of the highest-paid.

If there is one thing I have learned from my Clemson friends, it’s that they love winning. They recognize Dabo’s worth. I have no doubt that Clemson will pay whatever it costs to keep him there so they keep winning.

Dawn Staley, on the other hand, makes $1.7 million. That is unacceptable. Let me explain.

This pay disparity is about more than how society undervalues women’s athletics. It is true that football brings in more money than women’s basketball.

That still does not explain why other women’s basketball coaches are getting paid more than Dawn Staley. Despite her successes — conference titles, Final Four appearances, a national title, two first-place finishes in final season polls and the honor of coaching the USA Basketball Women’s National Team — Coach Staley is not paid commensurate with a coach of her stature. In fact, she is not even the highest-paid coach in the Southeastern Conference.

If our state’s flagship university is not careful, she may go elsewhere. That almost happened this year, when the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers interviewed her for a head coaching job. While Portland hired someone else, it is certain that other teams will seek her out in the future. And with her coaching the USA women’s basketball team in the Olympics again this year, more and more people will see her talent on the world stage.

The pay disparity between Dawn Staley and Dabo Swinney shows the difference in how Clemson and South Carolina treat their successful athletic programs. Success requires investment. The University of South Carolina must show its commitment to keeping this world-class talent as coach. It would be a tremendous shame if we lost her because we refused to do so.

Surely, if South Carolina has $12.9 million to pay a man to not coach football, then there is enough money to pay an elite basketball coach what she is worth.

I hope all Gamecocks — especially those involved in running the university’s athletic department — recognize the importance of keeping Coach Staley here, before it is too late.

Todd Rutherford is South Carolina's House Minority Leader and got his law degree from the University of South Carolina.