Commentary: Uphold idea of Southern hospitality, even for those from Ohio

"Go back to Ohio.”
I first saw this phrase as I pulled into the parking lot of my high school on one of the first days of junior year.
I had just moved to Charleston, and was still familiarizing myself with my surroundings. You can imagine my surprise when I saw this seemingly way-too-specific command stickered on a Jeep’s bumper. I asked a friend about it. To my surprise, I found out that anti-Ohio sentiment was widespread, and not just at my high school.
Throughout much of Charleston County, particularly areas of West Ashley and Mount Pleasant, there has been an influx of Ohio natives who move South. As a result, Facebook groups, sticker designs and even T-shirts emblazoned with the mandate “GBTO” (Go back to Ohio) have grown in popularity.
There are people from other states who also are moving to the Charleston area in decent numbers. I, being from North Carolina, am a living, breathing example. So why should we hate Ohioans in particular? What have they done wrong?
The answer seems obvious: We shouldn’t, and they haven’t really done anything. On Reddit, a well-meaning Ohio native requested tips from people living in Charleston, as he and his wife are planning to move here in 2021. Buried within many disgruntled remarks, I found one particularly humorous response: “I’d like to take ‘Threads that aren’t going to go well for $800, Alex.’”
This person was correct. As I scrolled through, the vast majority of comments were negative. “GBTO,” one user snipped. In response, another observed that the Buckeye “can’t go back, he is not here yet. Is there a ‘stay’ version of this?”
There is validity in the argument that the greater Charleston area is nearing its saturation point. According to Charleston Daily, anywhere from 20 to 30 people make the journey down Interstate 77 each day, leading to a staggering potential 11,000 new residents annually.
But the targets on Buckeyes’ backs are pointedly hateful. The most common assumption is that Ohioans are, in large numbers, taking the jobs of native South Carolinians.
This isn’t necessarily the case. The population growth in Charleston has been matched with growing economic prosperity.
So, if not economically based, why the hatred of Ohioans? Some South Carolina natives believe Ohio residents are ill-equipped on the roads. Instagram personality Matt Shirley hosted a poll during which he asked his followers which state they hated most. South Carolinians voted Ohio. Their comments on the post jabbed at Northerners’ skills behind the wheel. “Worst drivers ever,” one user observed. “And they all drive minivans.”
It seems to me that, more than anything else, cultural divides are to blame. The idea of a “Northern invasion” is intimidating to those who don’t want to lose Southern mannerisms or traditions.
As a nonnative South Carolinian, I can confirm that it’s already challenging enough to navigate the waters of Charleston as an outsider. I can imagine that when facing pointed hostility, Ohioans find that transition even more difficult.
So how do we fix this divide? The solution is easy: a little bit more empathy.
We must meet newcomers with an open embrace rather than closed doors, with smiles and grace rather than shouts of “GBTO.”
New places are intimidating enough on their own without armies of nativists rushing to vilify Midwesterners.
Let’s uphold the idea of Southern hospitality and welcome our neighbors from the North rather than hastily ordering them away.
After all, what else makes Charleston such a wonderful community?
Molly Bynum is a freshman at Columbia University in New York. She lived in Charleston for about two and a half years and attended Wando High School.