This November I was able to travel to Matamoros, Mexico, which is the city that borders Brownsville. Texas. What I saw there invoked many emotions: despair, anger and a type of desperation to ensure the American public knows what is occurring in our name.
This tent city in Matamoros, which a recent journalist who visited the area said was worse than the refugee camps in Africa and the Middle East, was started this past year after the Trump administration implemented an unlawful Remain in Mexico Policy, the somewhat Orwellian-named Migration Protection Protocols. This policy essentially requires asylum-seekers, the majority of whom are from Central America, to remain in Mexico until they can have their asylum claims heard. Over 60,000 have been returned since the program was implemented in the spring.
Before this change in policy, asylum claims that were perceived to be legitimate led to individuals being able to stay in the United States until their cases were heard. Under the Obama administration, the majority of individuals were allowed to go stay with their families. Under Trump, a higher number were kept in detention. However, despite the humanitarian issues with detention, the current situation is even more problematic. In some border cities, the wait can last for months. Since it is at the beginning of the program, there is some speculation that individuals could end up waiting for years.
These are largely immigrants who are escaping horrific and violent situations in countries such as Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Now they are being forced to wait in makeshift tents on the U.S.-Mexican border. This puts them in extreme danger. Not only is there a lack of medical support and sanitation, these asylum seekers also are targets of the Mexican cartels that would hold them for ransom.
What I saw at the border shocked me. Whole families were living for months in a single tent. Individuals had infections from a lack of sanitation. People were washing their clothes in the contaminated Rio Grande. I also was surprised that unlike many refugee camps around the world, there is little formal infrastructure in place to help these asylum seekers. There was no United Nations tent. There were not even any Mexican or U.S. officials there assisting. There are some nonprofits that help fill the gap and provide food and water, but it is a desperate situation.
In many ways, these asylum seekers are being attacked from all sides as they are treated with hostility by gangs in their home countries, the cartels in Mexico, and the U.S. and Mexican governments. It is shocking to see a nation that at one time prided itself on being a haven for the poor and oppressed treating the most marginalized in such an uncaring and even malicious way. It also is essential to realize that the U.S. is at least partially to blame for many of the problems in Central America, whether it is through our war on drugs or past U.S. interventions in Latin American governments.
As a Christian, what is occurring in our country where so many claim to be following Jesus is without excuse. Jesus said that when you welcome the stranger, you welcome him. Today, we are leaving Jesus in squalor and in deep danger on the other side of our border. We should never forget that Jesus and his family were asylum seekers in Egypt. We are not just ignoring the need of these individuals, we are preventing people from rejoining their families in the U.S. and obtaining some level of security.
I plan to begin trips from the Charleston area to visit the border so people can bear witness to what is occurring and make sure that we do not let this atrocity occur in our name. Please reach out if you would like to be involved with these efforts. We cannot call ourselves the land of the free and the home of the brave and turn away in both apathy and fear to those seeking freedom and security for themselves and their children. As a nation, we have to do better than this.
Will McCorkle is a South Carolina educator and immigration advocate.