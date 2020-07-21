Commentary: Unite behind a common goal as we plan for sea level rise

South Carolina is a special place. Our state is gifted with breathtaking mountains, scenic rivers, stunning beaches and barrier islands and marshes as beautiful and rich in life as anywhere on Earth. The Palmetto State is a place that is easy to love and be blessed by. We all agree on this.
As a retired builder and developer, I can attest that these things not only provide a high quality of life, but also are essential to keeping our industry humming.
South Carolina thinks and acts differently. Values, responsibility, concern for others, courtesy and traditional outlooks are part of our collective DNA. We think for ourselves. Our legislators have done wonderful, creative things, with a view far into the future, to protect our beautiful places. Take includes creation of the South Carolina Conservation Bank.
I’ve worked with South Carolinians relocating to the beach and welcomed new folks to South Carolina in my time as a builder and developer. I’ve seen the love for our state grow and grow. I’ve noticed that if people love something, they care about it. Any threats to the things they love become both personal and critically important to them.
I’ve seen firsthand the challenges and the impacts thrust upon our state from a changing climate. The things we love are at risk from sea level rise and more dynamic weather. Our coast and river systems are flooding. Rising ocean waters are pushing upstream into our rivers. Intense rains are more frequent, sending high water downstream and flooding homes over and over again. Because of these climate-related challenges, we’re having to change where we build, how we build and what we build.
But even that isn’t enough at times. Just look at the history of flood insurance claims where we live. One-third of all insurance claims for flooding in our state have been filed in just the past five years. From 1975 to 2015, the federal flood insurance program spent $5.5 billion to rebuild flooded properties in SC. Incredibly, many of these homes have flooded repeatedly, at an average of five times each.
As our climate continues to change, I see no reason to expect this flooding pattern to change. We must look at the causes and consider viable responses. For example, Charleston is now considering a multibillion-dollar sea wall to protect its historic property and unique beauty.
I’m reminded of the adage that the definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing over and over but expect a different outcome. South Carolinians are not insane. There are many brilliant, passionate people here who are capable of coming up with answers and options for the rest of us to consider. We should let them dig into the causes and identify solutions to the climate-related challenges facing our beautiful state.
We must not kick the can down the road but consider how to best manage the reality of more extreme weather, rising water and persistent floods. We should have open discourse about it with a commitment to use common sense, listen to creative views, ensure fairness to property owners and unite leadership behind a common goal. We can’t just hope it all goes away and say “tough luck” to those property owners who are most directly impacted. Changing climate is a reality and a response to it is ours to address together.
This is not a political question. We all recognize that the quality of life in South Carolina is tied to the natural blessings contained within our borders. Rising waters will eventually make a mess of things, at staggering costs and staggering losses, unless we start making plans.
Talk about it. Learn about it. Think about it. Have an educated opinion. Be polite. Be Fair. Expect a good outcome. It is important, so lets begin.
Clinch Heyward is a retired developer/builder and resident of Pawleys Island. He is an active outdoorsman, past Board Chairman of the SC Wildlife Federation, past Board Member of the SC Conservation Bank, past senior warden of All Saints Church on Pawleys Island, and current grandfather of 4.