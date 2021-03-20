Commentary: Unbridled growth is destroying my Berkeley County community

It is with heavy heart that I write about the untimely demise of a very old and lifelong dear friend who taught me, nurtured me and was instrumental in preparing me for life. I always felt safe and secure being with her. She was the mother of my character.

New Hope in Berkeley County was my community. I said goodbye to her a few years back when we could still recognize each other, before all the development began.

Bordered by Interstate 26, U.S. Highway 176, Sheep Island Road and the Wassamassaw Swamp, our once-bucolic and peaceful community has been destroyed by unbridled and rampant development. We were supposedly designated a Rural Historic Community not subject to high-density development. Evidently that was meaningless. Now, we have a 165-home development being driven like a stake into the very heart of our community.

If that isn’t bad enough, there are 500 acres under destruction for the construction of up to 4.9 million square feet of industrial warehouse space known as the Berkeley Charleston Tradeport off Jedburg Road. Developers were supposed to leave buffers around the project. That didn’t happen. Now we have a monstrosity of an eyesore to be accompanied by 91 tractor trailers per day when fully operational. Jedburg Road will be four-laned. Next will come the traffic lights. Goodbye, country life.

The palindromic Wassamassaw Swamp was once beautiful and undisturbed. I was told many years ago by a dearly departed aunt that “Wassamassaw” was an Indian word meaning “joining of two waters.” I say “once beautiful” because the grand, old bald cypress trees have been “harvested” by someone who cared nothing about it except the money from the timber.

I grew up in this swamp hunting and fishing with my grandfather and father. My mother would join occasionally for a fishing trip at Snell’s or Glubber’s Lake. Other times it was aunts and uncles, brothers, cousins and later several of my college biology classmates.

We all loved the Wassamassaw. The swamp was home to rice fields; the dikes still exist. There was even a railroad that crossed it before I was born almost 74 years ago. It ran from Prettyman’s sawmill in Summerville to where, I don’t know.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

My grandfather told me about the “Old Gun Hole” on the edge of the swamp near the old “Jenny Field” that became a borrow pit during the construction of I-26 around 1964. Supposedly, local Confederate soldiers, upon learning of the Union’s imminent approach, threw all of their guns into this watery hole on the edge of the swamp. There also was an old wagon road nearby. I asked my grandfather why there were roughly 3-by-5-foot depressions on the side of the road. He told me that when people traveled through and someone died, they were buried there.

There are four creeks that run through our community that feed into the Wassamassaw and eventually the Ashley River: Felder Creek, Miller Dam Branch, Smith Creek (which runs through our property) and Sandy Run Creek. There also are many other creeks that feed in from the west and north up to Lake Moultrie.

The Berkeley Charleston Tradeport, owned by out-of-state developers, is proposing to destroy 13 acres of wetlands to which I and many others in our community are adamantly opposed. Wetlands provide important habitat for animals and offer protection for our communities during storms and floods.

We also have to consider carbon and climate change mitigation. Thousands of acres already have been cleared for development in Berkeley County. Trees consume carbon dioxide and create oxygen. As everyone knows, carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that causes global warming. Development causes more runoff because concrete, highways and houses don’t absorb water as effectively as trees and underbrush. Building at an accelerated rate is the epitome of insanity.

More than 13,000 acres have already been cleared for Nexton, Cane Bay and Wildcat Farm alone. There is a lot more development to come and a lot more acres to go.

The last time I checked, “they” aren't making any new agricultural land and “they” aren't making any more swamps. We must protect out natural resources in Berkeley County from unbridled growth. Otherwise, there is going to be nothing left to protect.

Ron Harvey was born and raised in the New Hope community. He earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Baptist College and worked for 27 years in Westvaco's polychemicals department.