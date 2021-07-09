Commentary: Ugly claims against flag, other US symbols are part of a sad trend

After a year of lockdowns and letdowns, many Americans wanted to do Independence Day up right. They were ready to party, to let their patriotic party flags fly.
Only, according to The New York Times last weekend, flying the American flag is now problematic.
An article headlined “A Fourth of July Symbol of Unity That May No Longer Unite” suggested waving the national symbol is a political partisan act. “Today, flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation,” The Times wrote. To paraphrase Woody Guthrie, this flag was made for you — not me.
That was certainly the Twitter message of progressive Democrat Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri: “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: The freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land, and black people still aren’t free.”
Not surprisingly, the tweet sparked a backlash in conservative media. But it also sent many progressives to the Twitter barricades to defend her views.
Bush isn’t a national political figure like her fellow Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but her message seems to fit right in. And while some Democrats might want to dismiss her as part of the fringe, they can’t do the same to The New York Times, or The Washington Post, or National Public Radio.
The same day The Times was declaring the U.S. flag politically suspect, their fellow travelers at NPR were adding a “trigger warning” for the first time ever to their annual reading of the Declaration of Independence.
“Over the past 32 years, Morning Edition has broadcast a reading of the Declaration of Independence by NPR staff as a way of marking Independence Day,” the host announced. “But after last summer’s protests and our national reckoning on race, the words in the document land differently.
“It famously declares ‘that all men are created equal’ even though women, enslaved people, and Indigenous Americans were not held as equal at the time,” the host added before listing more grievances against the Founding Fathers.
And the folks at The Washington Post took the opportunity of Independence Day to argue it’s time to reconsider another iconic American symbol. “Maybe It’s Time To Admit That the Statue of Liberty Has Never Quite Measured Up,” they wrote.
Democrats can dismiss claims that their party is anti-American — or at the least unpatriotic — and these examples as mere anecdotes. The problem is that these ugly claims about the grand old flag and the home of the free and the brave are now at the center of Democratic Party politics.
And as a result, they’re likely to be a drag on even the most patriotic Democratic candidates going forward.
The fundamental premise of critical race theory, for example, is that America is a racist nation, infected with “systemic racism” and full of racist (read “white”) people who are pillars of the country’s white supremacy. New Hampshire Democratic legislators literally took turns during the budget debate declaring that not only is this true, but properly educating students is impossible if teachers can’t advance these ideas.
They insist that refusing to allow government workers to use critical race theory is “racist,” as a recent House Democratic Caucus press release called it.
The Democrats’ economic policies are also premised on the notion that America is an unfair place where the rich (read “white people”) steal from the poor (read “people of color”). Democrats such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren have called for widespread wealth confiscation in the pursuit of “economic justice.”
Democrats went so far as to pass a COVID relief bill that gives some forms of COVID relief only to people of color, denying funding to white farmers and business owners in need. (Courts have since struck down those policies.)
It may come as a shock to Democrats in swing states such as Arizona and New Hampshire, but when your party keeps bashing America as racist and its flag as a symbol of hate and oppression, voters are going to notice. They’ll be tempted to conclude that being part of the Democratic Party that’s pushed this anti-patriotism says something about the politicians who are members, and cast their votes in 2022 accordingly.
Michael Graham, the political editor of Inside Sources, was raised in Pelion and worked as a stand-up comedian and as a campaign staffer for Strom Thurmond and other S.C. politicians before becoming a talk radio personality in 1998.