Without the investigative powers of Congress, the checks and balances of the Constitution intrinsic for a democracy would be meaningless. Inherent in this is for Congress to have the information it needs to legislate. Assertions of executive privilege, such as the Trump administration refusing to produce documents for Congress regarding questions for the 2020 Census, can be expected to fail.
The Founding Fathers intended for Congress to be the most powerful branch. Congress appropriates funds, the greatest power. The most destructive force, taxes, must originate in the House of Representatives. Up for election every two years, representatives are immediately held accountable for taking money from constituents with senators before the voters only every six years. Congress impeaches and removes presidents. Only the voters can unseat members of Congress.
Executive privilege inevitably fails as it is not in the Constitution and most claims are frivolous. This was established by the Supreme Court in 1974 in U.S. v. Nixon, when Congress sought tapes during the Watergate scandal. This was a huge victory for Congress as executive privilege, basically extreme national security, was allowed narrowly by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court, nine lawyers, offered nothing to protect attorney-client privilege, the most precious legal relationship, before Congress. After this win, Congress took greater control in budget, national security and other areas. If broad executive privilege had been allowed, Congress could not have expanded its powers.
Legitimate demands from Congress are still refused, though. The Bush administration declined to reveal names on its energy task force, formed in 2001. When eventually released, many energy executives were on it. Not exactly scandalous as Bush comes from oil money and was governor of Texas, and Vice President Dick Cheney was CEO of Halliburton, an oil equipment firm, and in the House represented Wyoming, another energy state. It would have been irresponsible not to have energy executives.
But Congress must have the information it needs to legislate. This has always been protected by the courts. That is to be expected as it is the foundation of the Constitution, appearing in Article I as the Speech and Debate provision. This allows Congress “to produce documents related to their lawmaking responsibilities,” according to University of Chicago law professor Aziz Huq. About this, James Madison wrote in the Federalist papers, “In republican government, the legislative branch necessarily predominates.”
Sen. Jesse Helms from North Carolina showed this when he was chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and William Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts, was nominated by President Bill Clinton to be ambassador to Mexico. Opposing Weld’s stance on drugs, Helms, noting more than 150 examples when a chair blocked a presidential appointment without a hearing, gaveled down questions from senators from both parties.
When Congress legislates, it tells people how to live their lives through the laws created and how to spend their money through the taxes imposed. For those sacred duties, Congress must have needed information. At present, there are about 80 congressional investigations, with the Trump administration policy being to oppose all. As a matter of precedence from the courts and by the construct of the Constitution, claims of executive privilege from President Trump will flop too.
Jonathan Yates was deputy general counsel for the main investigative committee in Congress. He also worked for Sen. Fritz Hollings.