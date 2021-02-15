Commentary: Trump lit the match, but the kindling had been lain for decades

“If someone can make you believe absurdities, they can make you commit atrocities.” With that, the House managers concluded their case in the impeachment of Donald J. Trump. To no one’s surprise, the Senate acquitted the former president.

The debate about who is to blame for the violence of Jan. 6 is far from over, however. House managers showed powerful images and used Trump’s own words to label him “inciter in chief.” Trump’s attorneys, most Republicans and right-wing media pointed to those who actually committed the crimes.

So, who is right? Well, both. And neither. Did Trump provoke the attack on the Capitol? Of course. But not exactly. Did the rioters themselves choose to destroy and brutalize? To be sure. But not entirely.

The problem here is not an insufficiency in either of the competing positions. The problem is that both sides have turned to institutions not suited to identify, much less resolve, the real causes of Jan. 6.

With few exceptions, any trial — be it “political” like impeachment or “legal” like a criminal prosecution — is designed to punish the behavior of one person or at most relatively few people. A trial is about pointing the finger at that person and saying you caused the harm. You were the wrongdoer. You are responsible.

This approach works fine for the typical crime. But it does not work well at all for what happened at the Capitol. The things Trump said — from months of falsehoods about a stolen election to a call that day to “fight like hell” — would not, in any normal circumstances, have spawned what we witnessed. It happened because Trump echoed in an environment where citizens were already so mistrustful of government, of media, of each other that it was easy to believe his “Big Lie,” easy to see violence as an appropriate remedy.

Only because the media, politicians, social media giants and internet trolls have spent years priming a pump of suspicion and stoking outrage did Trump’s spark ignite the blaze. Only because our country has experienced massive economic transformation, shifting demographics, globalization and an ever-growing social isolation made so much worse by the pandemic were his words so effectual.

Trump lit the match, but the kindling had been lain for decades.

Why does any of this matter? Because we need a remedy, not just retribution. A trial — be it in Congress or a courtroom — cannot really incorporate culture and wider contexts, cannot address amorphous problems of a broken social bond, disaffection and disgust, cannot account for, much less purge, the toxic stew that rendered millions of Trump supporters so eager to believe his absurdities in the first place.

Should Trump have been convicted in the Senate? Probably. Should the rioters be punished in court? Absolutely.

But to really get at what caused the attack, we must realize that our current political and legal institutions, even at their best, are not going to solve our problem. What we need are structures and strategies, debates and dialogues, on the smallest and grandest scales. Conversations at our kitchen tables, in our pews, in state legislatures, at the White House.

The real responsibility for the riot lies not just with one or even a few hundred. It lies deep within a society that has been made to believe in, and to despise, the “other.” To point the finger only at Trump and the rioters is simply to emulate that same alienating pattern.

The problem is them. But it is also us. And only we can fix that.

Claire Wofford is a political science professor at the College of Charleston.