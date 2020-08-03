Commentary: Trump, GOP loose with truth about environment, small business support

Every election year we can count on party politics creating a litany of claims or accusations that are rather loose with the truth. The Republican Party got into that zone recently with a door hanger that urged folks to vote for their candidates in November.
The piece mentioned President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Lindsey Graham and state Rep. Nancy Mace, a candidate for the 1st Congressional District, along with bullet points touting the accomplishments of this administration. Unfortunately, the party chose to include points that were short of truthful: “Supporting Small Business Owners and Local Jobs” and “Stopping Offshore Drilling by the Federal Government.”
While Republicans did participate in the bipartisan economic stimulus to recover from the current pandemic, one of the last things I would describe this administration as would be “small business friendly.”
In fact, this administration has ignored repeated requests from small business organizations, including the Business Alliance to Protect the Atlantic Coast and the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce.
Also, I have sat in the board room at the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management in Washington, with the director and board members present, on two occasions. I and others went over the facts that thousands of small businesses and virtually all municipalities from Maine to Miami had documented opposition to seismic blasting and offshore drilling in the Atlantic.
I asked Director Walter Cruickshank if he had heard from even one municipality that supported the administration’s proposals to go forward with seismic and drilling. His answer was a blank stare.
In spite of this overwhelming opposition, BOEM has stayed the course for the administration’s plans in this regard — and the rest of the administration’s soldiers have followed suit — at every opportunity, to give support to Big Oil and other large polluting industries.
President Trump has continually pushed for offshore drilling to occur in the Atlantic while the other candidates have not tried to change his mind on the subject (though Mace has come out against testing and drilling here and introduced related state legislation).
As a lifelong GOP supporter who realizes just how critical this issue is to the Lowcountry, I am appalled with the candidates' fallacious tack.
“Protecting the Environment?” How? When? Where? This administration has gutted environmental agencies and regulations by appointing big industry insiders and rolling back regulations which are critical to clean air and water — again benefiting only the big polluters — to the detriment of the environment and public health.
Our small business tourism and fishing economy is extremely vulnerable to the policies that these politicians continue to stand for. The fact that these candidates would “approve this message” of deceit is a testament to the kind of people they really are.
Shame and disgrace should be leveled at the Grand Old Party for promulgating such rubbish.
Rick Baumann is the founder of Murrells Inlet Seafood. He has received the Jefferson Foundation Award for public service and is a graduate of the Riley Institute's Diversity Leaders Initiative at Furman University. He serves on several boards including the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce.