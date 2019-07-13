I politely beg to differ, Travel + Leisure magazine readers. Charleston is not the best city in the United States or the 12th best city in the world to visit.
Maybe it had a stronger case seven years ago when Charleston first topped that magazine’s U.S. list of best destinations. But the ever-increasing influx of tourists is outpacing the ability of the city to foster livability for the people who call it home.
To be sure, Charleston is still a great place to live. It has a lot going for it. It’s still a nice place to visit too, and we welcome travelers with open arms.
But a relentless pursuit of destination status is dangerous for Charleston’s long-term prosperity, and it has put at risk many of the things that drew people here in the first place.
Since Charleston first landed the top spot on the Travel + Leisure best U.S. cities list, the region has added more hospitality jobs — about 10,000 — than in any other industry other than professional services, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
About 14 percent of the region’s workforce was employed in leisure and hospitality last year. But salaries for those jobs are by far the lowest of any industry in the Charleston area — only $21,000 per year in 2018. Wage growth was also well below the average.
Having such a large part of the workforce employed in such low-paying jobs exacerbates a range of concerns for every Charleston region resident such as traffic congestion, parking and housing affordability.
And while local officials could undoubtedly be more aggressive and proactive on many tourism-related challenges, other cities on the Travel + Leisure list are facing almost the exact same issues — even in vastly different socioeconomic and cultural contexts.
“Everything else has so changed, but they keep the houses the same,” said one middle-age resident of Hoi An, Vietnam — this year’s No. 1 town in the world — in an interview conducted as part of 2010 study on the impact of tourism in the historic city.
Several residents there lamented the loss of traditional ways of life as the town accommodates foreign visitors.
“Even though I live outside of downtown, I work there, and I can say that since around four years ago it has become almost impossible to find a parking spot,” said a resident of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico — No. 2 on the list — to journalist Jesus Aguado in 2018. “We know we live in a tourism destination … [but] we cannot enjoy our city.”
A 2018 survey of residents in Ubud, Indonesia — No. 6 — found that most people had a positive view of tourism generally, but were frustrated by increased traffic or by litter and pollution.
These and similar concerns have been raised in Charleston loudly and frequently over the past several years as tourism numbers continue to rise.
In a sense, many of them are good problems to have. Cities are popular with tourists because they are beautiful or because they value historic and cultural preservation. They have thriving restaurants and arts scenes. They’re charming and safe. They’re thriving. Charleston certainly checks those boxes.
More broadly, global increases in tourism point to people being lifted out of poverty and into the middle class. Travel is only possible with expendable income.
But Charleston must make residents the top priority moving forward. Cities that focus on a sustainable, high quality of life tend to be popular with visitors anyway.
The alternative, to paraphrase that man in Vietnam, is that the houses will stay the same, but there won’t be many locals left in them.
Ed Buckley is an editorial writer with The Post and Courier.