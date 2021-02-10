Commentary: Tom Hood was my 5-star board chairman

During the nine years I served as the president and CEO of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, from 2002 to 2011, I had the privilege of having Tom Hood as our board chairman one year.

One of my favorite stories of successful conversion of a chamber member to a chamber leader had to do with my second highest dues-paying member in 2002.

Tom Hood was the CEO of First Federal, the largest financial institution headquartered in Charleston. I heard that he was not happy with some of the decisions the chamber had made recently, and one in particular was support for a future sales tax hike, primarily for transportation issues. His bank would have to pay the tax versus many of the other local banks who were headquartered outside the county. This would be a competitive disadvantage.

I decided that I needed Tom Hood on the inside of the Chamber. One morning I ran into him downtown and told him that we needed him on our board of directors.

He said no, that our board met when his board met and he could not do that. He said that he could give us one of his vice presidents instead. I told him that we could change the day of our board meeting to accommodate him. He said no, that he would be embarrassed if anyone knew we had changed the date for him. I said that meeting dates are something that we review all the time and we could do that without fanfare.

Then he said that as the CEO of a bank headquartered here that perhaps that was something he was past doing. I explained that during my years at the Atlanta Chamber, I discovered that Fortune 500 CEOs of firms headquartered there felt an obligation to not only serve on the chamber board but also as board chairmen.

As examples, I mentioned Delta Airlines, First Atlanta Bank (before it became Wachovia), C&S Bank (before it became NationsBank), Georgia Pacific, Bell South and even former Gov. George Busbee. He seemed a bit surprised at that.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

We ended our meeting cordially, and I said that I would be getting back to him. To make a long story short, we changed the board meeting date and got Tom on the board. Keith Waring, our 2002-03 board chairman, made him a special chairman’s appointment that year. The next year, we elected Tom to the board and he became treasurer, putting him on the executive committee.

Our chamber managed the "Vote Yes" campaign in 2004 for a half-cent sales tax for roads, mass transit and green space. Local attorney Wilbur Johnson chaired the campaign and Senior Vice President Mary Graham provided the staff coordination for the successful effort.

Tom gave us a check for $10,000 to support our campaign expenses. He also became a platinum dues investor in the chamber, in line with our highest group. The turnaround, however, was not over.

The next year, we asked him to chair our accreditation committee with the U.S. Chamber. Halfway through the process of analyzing all the inner workings of the chamber, he was announcing that, in his opinion, we were a five-star chamber. Sure enough, at the end of the application process, the U.S. Chamber did designate us with five-star status. Tom said he knew it would end that way all along because he had become a big believer in what the chamber was doing on a daily basis.

It was amazing that Tom had become one of the biggest cheerleaders for the chamber. He went on to become board chairman in 2006-07. At his last board meeting as chairman, I gave him a special gift. I found silver stars at a material shop and had them sewn on to each shoulder of a bathrobe. I presented it to him and called him our five-star chairman. He got a big kick out of that.

Tom Hood was a very wise man and a gentleman. I am deeply saddened to hear the news that he has passed away. My deep condolences to his wife, Bonnie, and his family.

Charles H. Van Rysselberge of Gainesville, Ga., was chief executive officer of the Charleston Metro Chamber from 2002 to 2011.