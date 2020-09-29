Commentary: To avert ‘twindemic,’ get a flu shot

October is almost here, and so is the beginning of the annual flu season, which will run through the spring. The advent of seasonal influenza in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis could lead to what some public health officials have called a “twindemic” or “syndemic,” which reflects a synergistic epidemic, with potentially devastating consequences.
That’s why this year, more than ever, health care authorities are calling for everyone to take preventive measures and get a flu vaccination. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season.
The CDC estimates that every year since 2010, influenza has resulted in 9 million to 45 million illnesses, 140,000 to 810,000 hospitalizations, and 12,000 to 61,000 deaths, many of them from the same high-risk groups impacted by COVID-19, including older adults and those with chronic conditions. The impact of flu varies from year to year. But it consistently places a significant burden on the health and well-being of Americans.
There’s clear evidence that flu vaccinations reduce the severity of the flu and prevent hospitalizations. Thus, making time to get a flu shot not only protects yourself, your family and our community, but it also cascades to protect and support our over-burdened health-care providers and health systems, which have been stressed and tested at unprecedented levels by the raging novel coronavirus.
Seasonal influenza and COVID-19 are two separate, serious respiratory viruses. Soon, they will be circulating simultaneously in our state. That could make an already dangerous and too-often deadly pandemic that much worse. At this writing, COVID-19 has infected more than 32 million people around the globe, racking up a death toll of almost 1 million people, including more than 200,000 Americans.
While multiple scientific trials are under way to find an effective vaccine for the novel coronavirus, Americans have had access to effective, annual flu vaccinations for decades. Yet in the 2018-2019 flu season, only 45% of U.S. adults and 63% of children were vaccinated. For that same season, the flu shot rate was only 48% among young and middle-age adults with high-risk conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and most cancers. Many in this latter group are particularly vulnerable to the effects of the flu, and the novel coronavirus.
In light of the potential double whammy of the pandemic and the flu, public-health agencies and influenza vaccine manufacturers are working to raise awareness and availability of flu vaccines. Through the CDC, an additional $140 million has been distributed nationwide to state agencies and jurisdictions to promote the importance of the flu vaccine. Particular emphasis is being placed on reaching people with chronic illnesses, racial and ethnic minority groups, and long-term care workers who, along with older people, are at a higher risk of suffering serious health consequences if they contract influenza or COVID-19.
During the 2020-21 flu season, vaccine makers are expected to supply more than 194 million doses, with the understanding that more could be ordered, if needed.
As the pandemic continues, many people feel overwhelmed and powerless. Now is the time to act and take some measure of control for your own health. The flu vaccine is inexpensive, sometimes free depending on your health-insurance coverage, and widely available. Make an appointment for yourself and your family members to get the flu shot this year. What we each choose today will make a difference for our community in the months ahead.
Dr. Danielle Scheurer is a professor of medicine and Chief Quality Officer with the Medical University of South Carolina Health System. Dr. Hermes Florez is an MUSC professor and chair of Public Health Sciences and is Associate Dean for Population Health.