Commentary: Time for the Electoral College to fade away

I read with dismay the recent op-ed by Solomon Stevens, who argued that abolishing the Electoral College would be a grave mistake. I disagree, and I think his most salient arguments demand a response.
First, he argues that, “The great danger of direct popular vote is that it would mean that presidential candidates could win office by focusing only on population centers, ignoring great sections of the country.”
Actually, according to the nonprofit National Popular Vote, 96% of the 2020 general-election campaign events (204 of 212) by the major-party presidential and vice presidential candidates were held in just 12 states. All of the 212 events were in just 17 states, meaning that 33 states and the District of Columbia did not receive any general-election campaign events at all.
Pennsylvania received 47 general-election campaign events — the most of any state and 22% of the total. Florida received 31 events — 15% of the total. Together, Pennsylvania and Florida received three-eighths of the entire presidential campaign.
When was the last time a presidential candidate (not a primary candidate) campaigned in South Carolina? I don’t think in my lifetime. There is a good reason for this: Because of the Electoral College, presidential elections are decided in a few closely divided battleground states.
South Carolina is a noncompetitive state in presidential elections and receives little attention from candidates of either party.
Second, Stevens argues, “People who support direct popular election of the president argue that ‘people vote, geography doesn’t.’ This is true, as far as it goes, but the current system is completely popular, but in the states.”
Last spring, a Gallup Poll showed 61% of Americans supported election by popular vote.
Third, “The winner-take-all system within the states (which is not in the Constitution) is also important. ... We need to support the winner-take-all system, which fulfills the intent of the founders.”
It is hard to acknowledge on one hand that the winner-take-all arrangement is not in the Constitution, but on the other hand argue that it is what the Founding Fathers wanted.
And fourth: “Direct popular vote would create other issues. What happens when no candidate receives even 40% of the popular vote?”
Interestingly, 15 presidents were elected by less than 50% of the total popular vote, including John Quincy Adams (32%), James Polk (49%), James Buchanan (45%), Rutherford Hayes (47%), James Garfield (48%), Benjamin Harrison (47%), Grover Cleveland (46%), Woodrow Wilson (41% and 49%), Harry Truman (49%), John Kennedy (49%), Richard Nixon (43%), Bill Clinton (43%), George W. Bush (47%) and Donald Trump (46%).
And guess what? One of our most important and consequential presidents, Abraham Lincoln, won his first presidential election with only 39% of the total vote. So I guess that shows what can happen.
We know that the Electoral College was a compromise to allow the slave-holding states to count their slaves as three-fifths of a person for congressional (and Electoral College) representation. This gave (white male) voters in the Southern states a third more electoral votes than if slaves had been ignored.
Isn’t it time we abolished this undemocratic and archaic institution? Why not let the American people decide who will be their president?
Even Donald Trump agrees — or once did. In 2012 he said, “The Electoral College is a disaster for a democracy. ... A total sham and a travesty.”
Go figure.
Don Sparks is emeritus professor of international economics at The Citadel and director of the Charleston Council for International Visitors. He earned his doctorate from the University of London.