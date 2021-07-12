Commentary: Time for term limits in SC Legislature

The continuing criminal scandals at the Statehouse that since 2010 have ensnared two senators and seven representatives provide strong evidence that it is time for term limits.
Fifteen states already have legislative term limits. South Carolina has long limited the terms of governors, first to a single term and since the 1980s to two four-year terms. State legislators should serve no more than 10 years.
The Statehouse crimes went on for years before longtime Speaker Bobby Harrell pleaded guilty in 2014 to six counts of misusing large amounts of his campaign funds for personal purposes. He had been a House member 20 years.
Rep. Jim Merrill pleaded guilty to misconduct in office in 2017 and resigned after 16 years in office. He had served as House Republican leader, as had Rep. Rick Quinn, who pleaded guilty to misconduct in 2017, after 22 years in office.
Rep. Jim Harrison served in the House for 24 years, much of it as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and had retired when he was convicted of perjury and misconduct in 2018.
Sen. Robert Ford pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds in 2015, after serving in the Senate 20 years. Sen. John Courson pleaded guilty to misconduct in 2018 for misusing campaign funds. He had served 33 years in the Senate and chaired the Education Committee.
Three other legislators have been convicted or pleaded guilty since 2010 — Rep. Nelson Hardwick, who was in office 11 years, Rep. Thad Viers, nine years, and Rep. Chris Corley, three years — but they weren’t convicted of public corruption.
Long-term service in the Legislature increases legislators’ power, because leadership positions usually require seniority. Legislators with more seniority and power attract more campaign contributions from big-money businesses and associations trying to buy influence and votes.
Further, legislators with seniority have more influence over the drawing of legislative districts including their own, which they draw to minimize opposition so they have no or only token opposition in elections.
The result is that senior legislators collect large amounts of campaign donations that they do not have to spend on elections because they have no opposition. Harrell, Ford and Courson got into trouble with the large amount of surplus campaign money they had accumulated.
Several other factors increase the corrosive effect of long-term service in the General Assembly. One is what behavioral psychologists call “moral licensing,” which means that people who see themselves as doing a lot of good feel that they are entitled or licensed to do some bad as well.
Group think can cause legislators to think everybody is abusing their office to make money so they can, too.
Gamesmanship also desensitizes legislators to corruption because legislative politics is played as an amoral game in which the parties, caucuses and individuals compete for money and power to win. Taking bribes or embezzling campaign funds can be seen as rewards for winning.
Corruptionists also take campaign funds for illegal personal uses thinking nobody is hurt because they know donors don’t care what they do with the money as long as they vote the way the donor wants.
Legislators make the laws, and their familiarity with the often corrupt ways laws are made causes them to disrespect laws themselves.
A final fact is that people who run for public office have big ambitions and bigger egos. Some think they are entitled to more than their paltry pay for all the work they do as part-time legislators. Taking money on the side is perfectly justifiable in their minds.
South Carolina needs to cut off the corrupting effects of serving too long in the General Assembly by instituting 10-year term limits for legislators.
This would prevent the criminal acts of senior legislators that have plagued our state in recent years.
Ten years would allow the senior leadership to gain sufficient experience to meet their legislative duties with enough knowledge and wisdom.
John V. Crangle is a Columbia attorney with the S.C. Progressive Network.