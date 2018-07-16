In late June, logic and fiscal responsibility prevailed when the S.C. Transportation Infrastructure Bank board voted to end its contract with Charleston County regarding the extension of Interstate 526.
But the vote doesn’t absolve the need to address traffic west of the Ashley River.
I-526 was never the panacea for maddening congestion, and with no clear funding in sight, the 8-mile extension across James and Johns islands certainly still isn’t the answer.
The extension is a divisive distraction, and it’s preventing any progress on other projects that can be funded and implemented soon to fix traffic and flooding in the region. There are a whole host of projects that will make the region function better, and they are all being held hostage by I-526 — a project that is not a state or regional priority.
The bank board’s decision could kick-start a new chapter on mobility for our community. I think we can set aside our differences and start fresh. Let’s get to work.
Community residents, activists, engaged groups like the Coastal Conservation League, and elected officials should collaborate to identify real solutions for traffic plaguing West Ashley and the rural sea islands As Abigail Darlington noted in her July 9 report (“With or without I-526, other projects could improve traffic through Johns Island”), “many Johns Islanders just want their local leaders to focus on what can be done now to fix their decades-old traffic problems.”
County officials should fund urgent infrastructure needs that have been repeatedly stalled by I-526. There are good proposals out there to help curb congestion, and they need our collective support including: a “flyover” at U.S. 17 and Main Road, the Maybank “pitchfork,” and a Bus Rapid Transit Line from West Ashley to Mount Pleasant.
For 10 years, Charleston County officials have talked about fixing the dangerous left turn at U.S. 17 and Main. During rush hour, when drivers headed to Johns Island attempt a left turn onto Main, traffic backs up for miles. An overpass, or flyover, at that intersection, the gateway to Johns Island, would help.
Voters approved the flyover project when they voted to support a half-cent sales tax increase in 2016. The flyover — and widening Main from Bees Ferry Road to the John F. Limehouse Memorial Bridge — would also improve drainage, mitigate flood waters, and safeguard access to the established and effective hurricane evacuation route for sea islanders.
A second project, the Maybank pitchfork, would improve traffic flow at a chokepoint at the intersection of Maybank Highway and River Road on Johns Island, where daily a long line of traffic headed toward Johns Island stretches beyond the Paul Geolitis Bridge, all the way to Riverland Drive on James Island.
Charleston County possesses funding for the northern part of the project or “tine,” but it has yet to identify funding for the southern tine. The pitchfork project would work only if both the northern and southern tines are completed.
Finally, building a Bus Rapid Transit line on U.S. 17 between West Ashley and Mount Pleasant would effectively move a significant number of people around the region and reduce the number of cars on congested local roads and highways. An anticipated Bus Rapid Transit route, essentially a light rail on wheels, would run the length of Rivers Avenue from Summerville to downtown Charleston.
Revenue from the 2016 half-cent sales tax is already contributing to the first phase of the region’s Bus Rapid Transit system, dubbed Lowcountry Rapid Transit. Our elected officials will need to find funding for the east-west route.
During the bank board meeting, Senate President Pro Tempore and board member Hugh Leatherman made an excellent point: The bank, the state’s funder for major transportation projects, must start funding mass transit across South Carolina. Sen. Leatherman’s thinking is spot-on: We cannot and will not build our way out of congestion with new roads. The future of mobility in our region lies in efficient systems like Bus Rapid Transit.
Instead of engaging in legal theatrics with the bank’s board, local leaders need to start fresh, too. The flyover, Maybank pitchfork and public transit are just a few examples of projects that Charleston County should allocate or seek funding for, whether in a new application to the bank’s board, federal grants or from other sources.
Right now, we can organize around community-scaled projects that offer real relief. All of us working to advance regional mobility and quality of life in the Charleston region must combine forces and demand traffic solutions that are both fiscally responsible and achievable today.
Laura Cantral is executive director of the Coastal Conservation League.