Commentary: Throwing money at private and charter schools won't solve SC school problems

With the advent of a new session in the General Assembly, Gov. Henry McMaster has proposed a bold new budget that focuses on education, but not necessarily in the way that South Carolina has traditionally done it. With more than $100 million allocated to charter and even private schools, Gov. McMaster has indicated his frustration with our status on education statewide — one that has been languishing for decades.
Along with this new budget, our Legislature is considering a bill to let school districts contract with more “schools of innovation” — schools that are operated by nonprofit and for-profit entities. For many, sitting at the bottom of the national rankings in education means that a radical change must take place if we are to have our children succeed in higher education and the workforce. Where public schools have failed, the thinking seems to go, private and charter schools must be an alternative if not a true solution.
But are they really?
With this question in mind, I surveyed three schools in my district: Morningside Middle School and North Charleston Elementary and High schools. I focused on these three because they are federal Title I schools, schools with at least 40% of the student population coming from low-income families. In our state, there is a correlation between income, race (with many students being minorities of color) and achievement. Despite millions of dollars funneled into school districts to alleviate discrepancies, many parents still see these schools as being the bottom of the barrel, even if they have vastly improved from their lowest point in terms of education.
At North Charleston Elementary, the principal made it clear that the problems facing the school were not based on the fact that it was a bad school. Quite the contrary. Teachers sought to ensure that their students got the best education that public funds could afford them, and every gear that made the school turn — office staff, teachers, librarians — worked hard to ensure a safe and welcoming environment that would be enjoyable for all. But because of its history and perceived lack of achievement, the principal said, the school was an educational pariah for more affluent parents who lived nearby, and so it lost the most fundamental part of any school — its community.
Without that precious commodity, the result is a self-fulfilling prophecy at all levels of education. Teachers, who are just getting the pay raise they have so desperately needed for years, have been breaking their backs and checking accounts to make ends meet for their students who need it most. One principal I talked to, Henry Darby of North Charleston High, took another job — not to make ends meet, but to have the funds to help students who needed it most.
Our traditional public schools are losing their community because we’re using public funds to support charter schools and schools of innovation and, if the governor gets his way, private schools — all of which will make it easier for parents with means to leave traditional public schools behind. But we can’t just throw money at these alternative schools and think we have a permanent solution.
About 153 years ago, just after the Civil War, our state Legislature felt that public education was so vital to the success of a progressive, thriving state that we had it encoded into our state constitution, where it still stands today.
Parents certainly want to have the choice to send their children to schools that can give them the education they want, a fair wish for anyone with children, myself included. But proper schooling shouldn’t be a choice only for those who can afford it or can physically attend it. Public schools are encoded into this state’s laws for a reason. We should seek to engrave them into the heart of our communities as well.
State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis represents House District 113, which includes parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties.