Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg may get little respect from City Council, but when it comes to the Thousand Dollar Club, he has no peer.

The election is 10 days away, and Tecklenburg has already run away with the race for campaign contributions, showing the power of incumbency even in a first-time mayor. While Tecklenburg may have a single vote like the 12 City Council members, the people who write those legal-maximum $1,000 checks see his vote as worth a lot more than the others.

Tecklenburg, 64, has raised $906,000 in individual contributions compared with about $390,000 for City Councilman Mike Seekings, 59, his only viable competitor, according to campaign finance reports. In all, 615 members of the Thousand Dollar Club have contributed to the mayor, more than twice what Seekings has gotten.

Developers, as is usual for a sitting mayor, have been among Tecklenburg’s biggest benefactors. Executives at CC&T, where he once worked and his son still does, wrote at least 11 checks for $1,000 to Tecklenburg’s campaign. Madison Development Corp. (big apartment complexes on the upper peninsula) also wrote at least 11 $1,000 checks. Gadsden Development (The Gadsden, One Vendue Range) and its partners wrote six. A single fundraiser in July netted Tecklenburg 18 max checks, mainly from executives in Georgia, North Carolina and Florida.

A developer-friendly mayor? Tecklenburg has been an enthusiastic advocate of such programs as tax-increment financing, often a gift to developers. His support of reining in the peninsula’s hotel building boom notwithstanding, there are no anti-development politicians at city hall.

Seekings, a lawyer who has grown rich by bringing class-action lawsuits over faulty construction, has stayed in the game by writing big checks to himself. He has loaned or given his campaign about $290,000, or 42 percent of everything he has raised — and he may not be done writing checks. Still, Tecklenburg has outspent Seekings $564,000 to $448,000, with the gap widening late in the campaign.

To win, Seekings must force the mayor into a runoff. With six candidates on the ballot, that should be doable — except for this: Gary White and Maurice Washington are polling poorly, making Seekings’ job all the harder. Two anonymous mailers (easily traced to his former long-time law partner Jeff Leath) attacking Tecklenburg may well backfire as a last-minute dirty tricks campaign.

White, who gave up his Daniel Island council seat to run for mayor, raised $117,000 and had just $10,000 in the bank last week. He has been unable to afford TV ads. You would think he is none too happy about what Moody, Waring & Co. got him into.

Picked up along the campaign trail:

The race for Bill Moody’s West Ashley seat is going to be the most expensive Charleston City Council contest in history.

Attorney Ross Appel had raised $54,142 compared with Moody’s $31,317, with two weeks to go before the election, campaign filings show. Add in the $25,000 or so that the Lowcountry Livability PAC, run by conservationists Dana Beach and Hugh Lane, plans to spend backing Appel, and the total will go well over $100,000.

But then, Jimmy Bailey Jr. outspent James Lewis $59,392 to $23,750 in District 3 four years ago and lost by 7 points.

In the endorsement game, the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Livability PAC don’t agree on much, with the former generally backing City Council incumbents and the latter opposing them. (The Livability PAC does support West Ashley Councilman Peter Shahid.)

The Livability PAC withdrew its endorsement of Angela Black Drake after it was disclosed she owed unpaid federal taxes; the chamber is sticking by her in the Daniel Island race. One place they still agree: Both favor replacing District 5 Councilman Marvin Wagner with challenger Karl Brady. Neither endorsed a candidate for mayor.

Harry Griffin isn’t on the November ballot — his candidacy for mayor never got beyond his Facebook page — but in a way he is. “I don’t know if I can work four more years with John,” Griffin said in an interview with Quintin Washington. “If he is elected for another four, there is a good chance I won’t run again.” So a vote for Tecklenburg is a vote to send Griffin home.

Nov. 5 is Election Day. Be sure to vote — it feels good.

Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.