Commentary: This lawsuit might provide a peek into big-money public projects

It reads like a garden-variety business dispute, the big established engineering firm vs. the upstarts inside the company striking out on their own. One side talks about the theft of trade secrets; the other side wants to talk about where the bodies are buried.
Start with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
During two days in October 2018, three weeks before his election, 11 executives with Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering wrote $2,500 checks to McMaster in his run against Democrat James Smith, according to campaign finance reports.
Four others, including the company’s chairman and chief executive, had contributed to McMaster’s campaign the month before. In all, the governor collected $37,500, and he dropped by the company’s Daniel Island office in October to say thank you.
It’s business as usual for executives of government contractors to write big checks to politicians, and McMaster won in a walk. But here is what is unusual: Some of the former executives say the campaign donations to the governor were illegal.
In a legal filing, they say they received a $2,500 “bonus” from the company and were instructed by Elham Farzam, the chief executive officer, to contribute it to McMaster’s reelection campaign.
The company, through its attorney, called the allegations “preposterous” and “false” and has moved to quash them in court. Tim Pearson, a senior adviser for McMaster’s campaign, said the lawsuit is “an internal dispute, and it doesn’t have anything to do with the campaign.”
The lawsuit, filed in Richland County in April, is on its face a fight between a company and a handful of its former employees who split off to form a rival firm.
The Columbia-based firm, a fast-growing transportation consulting and design firm with 300 employees, says its former executives pirated confidential data on its business and clients on the way out the door. The new company, Providence Engineering Consultants in Summerville, denies it took any proprietary information and counters with a litany of allegations about everything from a hostile work environment to fraudulent payments to no-show jobs for the boss’s family.
Beyond the basic business dispute, the lawsuit could offer a window into how business gets done on big-dollar public construction contracts. Among the firm’s clients: the S.C. Department of Transportation and the State Ports Authority. Some of the firm’s top executives previously ran the LPA Group, which helped Charleston County oversee the spending of more than $1 billion from a half-cent sales tax increase for road projects such as Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley and Ingleside Boulevard in North Charleston.
In letters to the State Election Commission and the State Ethics Commission, Providence executives make it clear they are ready to talk about the McMaster contributions and more.
“I have advised my clients to cooperate fully,” their lawyer, Jaan Rannik of Charleston, wrote in a letter last month to the Ethics Commission. “My clients are available to provide further detail, if needed.”
On Tuesday, the company’s attorneys will ask the court in Columbia to strike from the lawsuit many of the allegations made by its former executives, including the charges of illegal campaign contributions, improper financial transactions and sexual harassment. The allegations are false and “immaterial, impertinent or scandalous,” they said in a court filing.
Follow the money. Billions of dollars are spent on roads and bridges, ports and airports in South Carolina. Now some engineers who have spent years on the inside of these pricey construction projects are signaling they are prepared to connect the dots. Is this just noise in defense of a lawsuit? Or do they have something?
We would be foolish not to find out.
Steve Bailey can be reached at sjbailey1060@yahoo.com. Follow on Twitter @sjbailey1060.