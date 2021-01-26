Commentary: This is one kind of COVID-19 'immunity' that we can't afford

In the age of the coronavirus, which has drastically changed our way of life, the word “immunity” is enticing. Certainly, in the context of the virus itself, immunity is the ultimate goal.

Sadly, some are using this crisis to seek a different type of immunity. Right now, opportunistic businesses and special-interest groups are using the pandemic to play politics. They have seized upon this crisis and are attempting to pass laws that would give them far-reaching immunity from any virus-related wrongdoing regardless of whether they conducted themselves responsibly.

These groups have armies of lobbyists in every state and in our nation’s capital pushing legislation that would ban your or any group’s right to take legal action against a company irrespective of that business’s conduct. This effort, which would result in a significant infringement to the right to trial by jury, is dangerous and must be stopped.

My organization, the South Carolina Association for Justice, along with many legal experts and consumer advocacy groups, is fighting to stand up to these well-funded special interests. Our opposition is based on a simple fact: If businesses are shielded from the consequences of their actions, it will significantly increase the chances of reckless behavior that could cause harm.

If they are immune from any liability, businesses will be more likely to cut corners and take fewer, if any, precautions in order to increase profits, which could cause greater hardship for us all. For example, the federal funds that were given to long-term facilities for personal protective equipment were not required to be audited. What if a nursing home that received these funds to help stop the spread of the virus instead used them for upper management bonuses? Should legal complaints from relatives whose parent or grandparent may have died as a result of that decision be banned? Of course not. At the very least, the victims should have the chance for their case to be decided by a jury.

Immunizing employers is also bad for business. Those who act responsibly are put at a disadvantage if their competitors are free to cut costs by disregarding safety measures. To provide a level playing field, where it is in the economic interest of businesses to act responsibly, everyone must be held accountable when they break the rules.

Immunity threatens small businesses, too. Wealthy insurance companies across the nation are already denying business-interruption claims submitted by small businesses that were forced to shut their doors during the pandemic. These small businesses should have a fair opportunity to pursue these claims for insurance coverage if appropriate. Blanket immunity for businesses would stop all of these claims from being considered and result in a bonanza for large insurance companies.

Finally, there is the question of necessity. Only 33 coronavirus-related complaints have been filed in South Carolina state and federal courts. Most of them center around paid sick leave, broken contracts and wrongful termination, all of which are common disagreements between employer and employee in non-pandemic times. There is also litigation about tuition refunds, where parents are demanding their money back when schools did not reopen for face-to-face instruction. Certainly, the merits of such cases should be considered within our judicial system.

Why pass a new law when it simply isn’t needed? The big business and special-interest groups are using scare tactics, claiming there will be a flood of frivolous COVID-related lawsuits filed against them. Not true. There is absolutely no incentive for attorneys who work on a contingency-fee basis to bring meritless claims. Also, there are already legal procedures that dispose of baseless lawsuits.

So, what exactly do big businesses gain by pushing so hard for immunity from accountability? Well, just follow the money. They can increase their profits while taking away your rights.

We must be vigilant and fight special-interest groups at every turn as they attempt to roll back laws and regulations designed to protect us all. The pandemic has been a blow to the economy, but trying to silence people with legitimate claims is bad for business, bad for our safety and bad for democracy.

J. Richards McCrae III is an attorney at Morton and Gettys in Rock Hill and is president of the S.C. Association for Justice, the state’s largest association of trial attorneys.