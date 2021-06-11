Commentary: Think of a restaurant tip as a service fee and simplify your life

After decades of struggling with the challenge of trying to calculate how much to leave for a tip when paying for a dinner in Charleston, I recently had an epiphany.
All my life I thought that the tip line on a restaurant bill actually meant a gratuity in return for a level of service. Maybe that is how it was one day, but not now. In the past I generally used the 15% to 20% rule for a tip, although during the pandemic I went a good bit higher. After all, these people were literally risking their health on my behalf. Pre-COVID, if I left 15%, this meant that the service was adequate; I left 20% if it was good and more than that if exceptional. On occasion I left more than 40% and once 0% (I won’t go into details).
And I always felt it odd that I would add $20 to the bill if the server brought me a $100 bottle of wine (that may have happened once) versus — with the same effort — only $6 for a $30 bottle (a more common occurrence).
But it finally dawned on me: What I am leaving on my bill actually is a service charge that should have nothing to do with the level of service.
Let me explain: I was downtown at a neighborhood restaurant where I ordered a shrimp taco with no cheese (I have an almost allergic reaction to most cheeses, especially strong ones). The waitress immediately replied that they did not “do substitutes.” I realize that, technically, she was correct. I was asking to substitute cheese with nothing. In the past, I would have already started mentally deducting the tip down from 25% to something lower, waiting to see how the rest of the service went. I now realize I have been confusing gratuity with service.
Do you remember in the old days before Amazon Prime when you ordered, maybe by phone, something that cost $10 and the company added a “shipping and handling” fee of $4.99 to your bill (and you knew full well the postage was about 40 cents)? Well, restaurant service is like that. Many waiters and waitresses — sorry, servers — in South Carolina earn $2.13 per hour before tips. Is that crazy or what? So, customers are supposed to subsidize restaurant owners by providing the difference between what is an insulting wage and something approaching acceptable. It is a terrible system, but no change is in sight. (By the way, it is usually the case that most restaurants will add a 20% service fee to tables of six or more. Why don’t they just do that for all tables?)
Here’s a temporary solution: If you make the disconnect, as I recently did, between a gratuity (tip) and service, life becomes much simpler. From now on I will just add a 25% service fee to my bill, regardless of the level of service, and not worry about it. I am happy to pay for the total cost of my meal, regardless of whether the service is good or poor.
I know some are thinking, “Well, without a large tip, servers would not have an incentive to provide good service.” That should be a matter between the restaurant owners, who should be paying them a real wage with benefits anyway, and the waitstaff. Most Charleston restaurant staff do outstanding, demanding work especially under present conditions and should be adequately compensated for it.
By the way, since I couldn’t get a shrimp taco without cheese, I ordered beans and rice instead … and of course they came with cheese. Although I didn’t eat much, I left 25%. The margarita was outstanding. Go figure.
Donald L. Sparks is emeritus professor of economics at The Citadel and director of the Charleston Council for International Visitors. He received his doctorate from the University of London.