Commentary: These discipline reforms reinforce each other and support Charleston students

Kudos to the new Charleston County School Board members who expressed their strong support for districtwide discipline policy reforms in a Dec. 10 Post and Courier story. That includes, but is not limited to, “restorative practices,” a discipline plan that is being implemented in some schools.
We believe their commitment to go deeper than a mere policy “update” holds promise for our school communities, especially now when the COVID-19 crisis has disrupted learning and is ravaging the most vulnerable among us.
Indeed, COVID’s traumatic impact on students, parents and teachers was highlighted in another front-page story on Jan. 4, focusing on the importance of social-emotional learning. The article explains that this kind of curriculum teaches both children and adults the tools they need to maintain healthy relationships, regulate their feelings, develop empathy and make responsible decisions. Children who receive this kind of support “perform better academically, socially and behaviorally,” according to the story. The school district boasts social-emotional learning programs in more than 80% of its elementary schools and all of its middle schools.
Unfortunately, the story does not mention restorative practices or connect the dots between social-emotional learning and restorative practices. In fact, restorative practices create a school culture that is founded upon the principles of social-emotional learning. Each reinforces the other, and both emphasize healthy and respectful relationships, problem-solving and decision-making, and the development of personal responsibility. For their part, restorative practices have been shown to reduce school suspensions and have promise to reduce racial disparities in such suspensions.
“Together, RP and SEL improve school culture and climate by increasing pro-social interaction and decreasing physically and emotionally unsafe behavior, offering real-life benefit to students,” according to the International Institute for Restorative Practices, a group of experts who support the school district in its efforts to implement restorative practices.
Regrettably, what is also common to both restorative practices and social-emotional learning is their rejection by Jody Stallings, the head of the Charleston Teacher Alliance. In his Dec. 16 Post and Courier op-ed, he decried restorative practices as the wrong solution for school discipline and, without citing evidence, said it would drive teachers out of the profession and hurt children’s chances of getting a high-quality education. He is quoted in the Jan. 4 news story as saying that teachers, already strapped for time, would not take well to the added burden of training in and applying the principles of social-emotional learning.
We can agree that teachers face enormous stressors and demands on their time, and they need support to be able to implement these initiatives. But unlike Mr. Stallings, we believe restorative practices and social-emotional learning create the conditions necessary for students, teachers and administrators to feel supported and to thrive.
We welcome the opportunity to gather with teachers and other stakeholders to examine the data, and arrive at a shared understanding of what a restorative practices plan is and how its comprehensive implementation would enhance the school experience for all.
To that end, we have begun working with school district officials and the International Institute for Restorative Practices to plan such a stakeholder meeting in the spring. At a time when the success of so many of our children hangs in the balance, we think the stakes are clear.
Elise Davis-McFarland and Cynthia Mann are co-chairs of the Charleston Area Justice Ministry Education Steering Committee.