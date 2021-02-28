Commentary: There's no reason to be afraid of COVID vaccine. But watch out for lightning.

While we were playing golf last week, a friend asked me why I thought people were reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
As some background, my friend is a very healthy 84-year-old who is politically conservative but has been very careful in the past year. He was quite happy to get his second shot last week, very much like the people I have been vaccinating recently as an MUSC volunteer.
I gave him a standard, off-the-cuff answer about the various kinds of mistrust from the political right and left, and from some minorities.
But it occurred to me later that there were better answers.
With vaccines so successful at eradicating smallpox, making polio almost nonexistent and drastically reducing many childhood diseases, few will argue that vaccines don’t effectively prevent many diseases. However, many people either don’t believe they will be harmed by the disease or are worried about a bad side effect from a vaccine, leading them to decide that perhaps they don’t need to mess with it.
So I decided to figure out what things we do during a typical day, or selected health promotion activities we practice, that might be safer than a vaccine. To make it most relevant, let’s focus on just the COVID -19 vaccine experience in the United States.
On Feb. 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on safety issues in the first month of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine administration in the United States, reviewing data from 13,794,904 doses. The data showed there were 6,994 adverse events, of which 640 were classified as serious (about 5 per 100,000), including 62 reports of a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis (about 4.5 per million doses), all of which were successfully treated.
Although 113 deaths were reported in the surveillance system, the population included many elderly in long-term care facilities, and none appeared to be related to the vaccine. So mortality from the vaccine appears to be zero out of 13,794,904. That’s right, 0%. More than 60 million doses have been given in the United States with no media or science reports of a single vaccine-related death.
Now what about some of the things we do every day for health, fun, transportation or protection?
Let’s look at U.S. deaths per year, for which admittedly I don’t present a denominator in most cases: lightning, about 25; dietary supplements, about 200; accidental firearm discharge, about 500; bicycling, 1,000; walking outdoors or being a pedestrian, 6,000; and exercise one out of 17,000 people exercising. And, of course the big ones are auto accidents, at 33,000; alcohol, 88,000; and smoking, 480,0000. In terms of injury without death, exercise is up there at 5.3 per 1,000 activities; for golf, it’s 1.8 per 1,000. (Fortunately for my friend and me, very few deaths.)
And the risks in not receiving the COVID vaccine? That’s pretty clear: a very high chance of infection when directly exposed to the virus and about a 1 in 200 chance (0.5%) of dying if infected, adding to the 500,000 deaths that have already occurred. (Note that 500,000 in a year tops even smoking on my list.)
So how safe is the COVID vaccine? It makes being killed by lightning look like a deadly pandemic. Even if one or more vaccine-related deaths eventually occur, getting a vaccination is way safer than golf or anything else most of us do every day, other than maybe being a permanent couch potato, which of course has its own health risks.
And, by the way, the vaccine prevents 95% of infections and close to 100% of the serious ones, and probably allows you to safely interact with your loved ones.
For most of us, the choice should be easy when safety is compared to such dangerous activities as walking outdoors.
J. Philip Saul, M.D., is a professor of pediatrics and a pediatric cardiologist at MUSC.