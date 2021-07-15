Commentary: There's a common climate concern linking U.S. and Iran

What do two of the world's largest salt lakes by surface area — the Great Salt Lake in Utah and Lake Urmia in Tabriz Province, Iran — have in common, other than their respective governments being adversaries?
You’re not alone if the answer doesn't seem obvious. Until I read about it, the idea of two adversaries working together to save their respective lakes made my head tilt. But that's what's happening.
Perhaps you've heard the saying, "the enemy of my enemy is my friend."
These two enemies have found a common enemy: climate change. And now they have an alliance in science.
American and Iranian scientists are trying to prevent what happened to Lake Urmia from happening to the Great Salt Lake, something that at its worst depleted the former's volume by 90% and the latter by more than 40%. The importance of restoring Lake Urmia was so important that the Iranian government has spent more than $1 billion redirecting waterways, filling illegal wells and bringing in water in from other countries, such as Armenia.
Many factors, such as overdevelopment, have obviously contributed to the near collapse of one and warning signs of collapse from another. Climate change is the common enemy threatening two lakes that are worlds, politics, wealth and religions apart.
Lake Urmia's drying out has led to a regional respiratory health decline. You don’t need to be a doctor to understand that constant dust storms have a negative impact on the human lungs. And that’s why the Great Salt Lake poses a $1.3 billion problem for the state of Utah. Not just in lost revenue, but in overall increase in health expenditures.
What makes this alliance striking is that adversaries came together for the common good: You have a politically conservative and predominantly Christian state cooperating with an Islamic country whose leaders chant “Death to America” at Friday prayers as seamlessly as I order an All-Star Special with extra bacon at a Waffle House.
Yet members of the two main political parties in the United States can’t sit and discuss the many climate-related environmental calamities this nation faces. (South Carolina's former Congressman Bob Inglis recounts that when a Republican leader saw him having lunch with a Democratic representative, he was told to not mingle with the enemy.) Our current political climate is so divided that our elected officials can't collectively acknowledge some basic truths:
• Climate change has been accelerated by human activity.
• Even if you disagree with the science that shows human activity is responsible for that acceleration, it’s good to have a clean-energy solution.
Climate change doesn’t care if you’re American or Iranian.
It doesn’t care about your race or your religion and doesn’t care if you’re rich, poor, Republican or Democrat. We have 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and 100 senators who have taken an oath to protect the United States. Their job is also to represent their constituents. When they ignore climate change, they fail on both fronts.
Some resolution regarding this issue is inevitable. The question I ask my climate-change-denying Republican friends is this: Would you rather have a big, bloated federal rollout plan like the Green New Deal, or would you rather have a free-market approach that will let private enterprise excel?
As conservatives, we can dig our heads in the sand and pretend it’s not an issue and let Democrats expand government. Or we can take a seat at the table and roll out our own vision.
If self-declared enemies, the United States and Iran, can see the benefits of cooperating and saving two of the largest salt lakes in the world to curb health threats for their citizens, surely Democrats and Republicans can attempt to do something worthwhile. Isn’t that why we voted to send our representatives to Washington?
Rouzy Vafaie is a former chairman of the Charleston Young Republicans and worked on former U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford’s 2019 primary campaign. He is a spokesperson for RepublicEN advocating a conservative solution to climate change.