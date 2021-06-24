Commentary: There's a better way to accommodate growth on the Cainhoy peninsula

The Cainhoy peninsula is the largest remaining undeveloped tract of land in the city of Charleston. It encompasses roughly 9,000 acres — nearly triple the size of the Charleston peninsula — and hosts some of the most charismatic flora and fauna in the Lowcountry.
In addition to the federally protected red-cockaded woodpecker, this area is home to bald eagles, extensive longleaf pine habitat and the threatened flatwood salamander. The northern portion of Cainhoy is also the location of the incredibly significant Jack Primus and Huger settlement communities, which are facing immense development pressure by industrial and suburban growth.
However, Cainhoy is slated for extensive development. If we were to make only a 10,000-foot assessment of the area, some development would seemingly make sense based on elevation. The Dutch Dialogues process taught us how important elevation-based zoning is if we are to shift development away from low-lying, flood-prone areas.
Applying a water-first approach to planning for Charleston is vital considering the sea is rising, the climate is changing and Charleston is flooding more often than many Atlantic Coast cities.
But the Dutch Dialogues also emphasize the importance of conserving ecological resources and considering their role in supporting the health and resilience of the entire landscape of our community before any planning decisions are made.
Right now, with the city’s update to its 10-year comprehensive plan that guides future land-use decisions, Charleston has the opportunity to ensure that Cainhoy is developed in a way that utilizes its extremely valuable high ground but also preserves the priceless natural and cultural resources the site provides.
Current drafts of the plan endorse Cainhoy as an appropriate place for growth, simply because of its high elevation, recommending suburban zoning over the majority of upper Cainhoy. But there is another way to responsibly accommodate future growth without destroying the natural and cultural resources that make Cainhoy the jewel that it is.
Last year, the Coastal Conservation League and Southern Environmental Law Center hired Dover, Kohl & Partners to develop a series of concept plans for Cainhoy that focus development on areas that are high in elevation but centered exclusively around Clements Ferry Road. These concept plans avoid all of the known natural and cultural resources while creating walkable, mixed-use communities based on traditional neighborhood design principles. (The full report is linked to the online version of this column, at postandcourier.com/opinion/commentary.)
The alternative designs shown in the report demonstrate that it is possible, in more ways than one, to accommodate the landowners’ desire to develop the property while supporting livable communities and regional mobility through smart growth principles that balance nature and community.
But there are also things we don’t know about Cainhoy. What other species worthy of protection exist there? What other cultural resources lie undiscovered there? While it would be nearly impossible to fully survey and document every inch of the 9,000 acres of dynamic landscape of Cainhoy, we know that if 9,000 or more residential units are allowed to be built across the landscape, the opportunity to fully understand or appreciate its significance would be permanently eliminated.
The wisest thing the city can do now is to adjust the land-use maps and zoning recommendations in the draft city plan so that all of the development projected for Cainhoy is concentrated along the Clements Ferry Road corridor, which Dover, Kohl & Partners’ analysis demonstrated as achievable.
There are certain things that as a community we should refuse to destroy. It is our responsibility to plan better, respond better, adapt better and coexist better.
We only have one chance to develop Cainhoy. Let’s make sure we build it in the best way possible.
Betsy La Force is senior project manager for communities and transportation at the Coastal Conservation League.