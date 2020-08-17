Commentary: There has to be a better way to handle flooding on James Island

Imagine donning a pair of knee-high rain boots before entering your kitchen for your morning cup of coffee.
That is the reality for one of our neighbors here on James Island. He has to endure water standing in his house about once a year, and he repeatedly tears out sheetrock and replaces flooring due to flooding damage.
In the last few years especially, heavy rain bombs and extreme high tide events have caused such severe flooding on James Island that residents have used kayaks to get down the street.
Our failing stormwater infrastructure makes things even worse, and we are now faced with the prospect of devastating new development.
Two proposed projects, Central Park Cluster and Riverland Oaks, are currently seeking approvals to pave over natural woods and wetlands that provide the critical ecosystem services of water storage and filtration. We shudder to think of the flooding that will occur when these remaining natural defense mechanisms are covered over with impervious surfaces.
It makes no sense to consider building new subdivisions on top of our broken drainage system at a time when established neighborhoods are experiencing stormwater overflows, septic system failures, rain bomb events, rising tides, and record flooding. We need a different approach to accommodating growth without exacerbating flooding.
The flooding problem in Charleston is only getting worse. Last year, Charleston set a record for the number of flood days: 89 in 2019 compared to the previous record of 58 in 2015.
Many of these floods caused sewage overflows into James Island Creek and other waterways, making them unsafe for recreational use due to E. coli contamination. Because contaminated sewage water currently flows into residential communities, local officials have established a multi-jurisdictional task force that includes representatives from Charleston County and the cities of Charleston and James Island to look into these issues.
However, the task force's member governments aren't taking the poor state of infrastructure into account as they decide whether to approve new developments.
Residents are asking for politicians to listen and apply the expertise flowing from numerous reports, such as the Dutch Dialogues and The Central Park/Wambaw Drainage Study. These recommendations need to be implemented and field-tested before they are confirmed as successful flood mitigation strategies.
We should not be taking a bad flooding situation and making it worse by permitting destructive developments in a vulnerable, flood-prone drainage basin that is in desperate need of infrastructure improvements.
Given the apparent chasm between the decisions of policy-makers and expert-driven information, concerned residents around the Central Park Cluster and Riverland Oaks projects took it upon themselves to raise money and hire a private water resources engineer, Dr. Steven Emerman, to review the proposed stormwater plans for the two proposed developments.
His report concludes that the failing conditions of the existing stormwater infrastructure in the Central Park/Wambaw drainage basin should be fixed before any new development is approved.
We invite the public to attend a livestream webinar with Dr. Emerman where he will explain the findings of his study and the potential impacts of the Central Park Cluster and Riverland Oaks projects on the surrounding neighborhoods and their residents. The webinar will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. You can register by visiting the Save James Island Facebook page, or by following this link: http://ow.ly/MBUP50AUUh9.
It is unfortunate that under our current systems, the public has to go to such lengths to protect our homes and livelihoods.
There has to be a better way.
Theodosia Wade is a resident of Laurel Park, and Julie Hallman lives in Woodland Shores on James Island.