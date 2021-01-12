Commentary: There are many reasons Harry Griffin should resign from Charleston City Council

A recent Post and Courier column by Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Maurice Washington and author, advocate and poet Jackie Morfesis decried calls by local civil rights organizations and activists for the resignation of Harry Griffin from the Charleston City Council.
They bemoaned what they saw as judging him based on a single incident, criticized what they called “public shaming” and urged dialogue rather than confrontation. As an elected officer of the Charleston Branch NAACP, which joined in the call for Councilman Griffin’s resignation, I believe their thoughts merit a response.
We did not call for Councilman Griffin’s resignation because of a single incident but because of a pattern of behavior. Mr. Griffin’s endorsement of a rally and march that included members of the Proud Boys — who by their words and actions have proven to be a violent white supremacist organization — is not his first troubling action as a City Council member.
Mr. Griffin previously voted against a resolution apologizing for the city’s role in slavery — a resolution that he helped to draft — stating that his family never owned slaves. Mr. Griffin called for the West Ashley community to secede from Charleston because of a possible tax increase — an inflammatory thing to say in a city that seceded from the Union and started the Civil War — and an affront to people of color and people of goodwill in his council district.
The late Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time” and, in the parlance of baseball, “Three strikes and you’re out.” Mr. Griffin has shown us on at least three occasions who he is and that he appears not to have the temperament, mindset, maturity or attitude to serve on a City Council with a stated commitment to fairness, diversity and justice for all citizens. The fact that his “apology” was followed by threatening belligerence at the next council meeting only affirms that.
The call for forgiveness and dialogue in the case of Mr. Griffin — especially coming from the chairman of the Charleston County Republican Party — underscores an interesting tendency by the GOP at the local, state and national levels.
How many Republican organizations condemned those who killed George Floyd in Minneapolis? How many decried the actions of the police officer who knelt on his neck or his colleagues who looked on for the 9 minutes that it took him to die? Did the GOP condemn the Louisville police officers who killed Breonna Taylor in what was essentially a home invasion because they didn’t bother to make sure their no-knock warrant was accurate?
Few members of the GOP have condemned the Proud Boys, the Boogaloo Boys or any organization that engages in racial terrorism or white supremacy. Very few members of the GOP have condemned the racial animus stirred up by the words and deeds of Donald Trump.
How many Republicans criticized those who challenged the citizenship or the faith of President Barack Obama and who slandered him and his family? Many in the GOP joined in praising the “Emanuel Nine” family members who forgave Dylann Roof for a murderous act of racism, but few in the GOP advocate action to address the systemic racism that created Roof.
It’s amazing, amusing and ironic that Republican tolerance for divisive criticism, racist rhetoric and calls for resignation are extremely high — until those calls impact one of their own and lead to righteous indignation and calls for tolerance. Dialogue that leads to common ground is a good thing, but only honest and nonpartisan dialogue can lead to progress. “My way or the highway” is not an acceptable option — especially when the highway is paved with racism.
The members of the Charleston Branch NAACP stand by our call for the resignation of Councilman Griffin. If Mr. Washington, Ms. Morfesis and those who call for forgiveness and understanding are honest, we can join them in exploring and promoting ways and means of addressing that when Mr. Griffin is no longer a member of the Charleston City Council.
The Rev. Joseph A. Darby is first vice president of the Charleston Branch NAACP and senior pastor at Nichols Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church.