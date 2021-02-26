Commentary: The tests must go on, and thanks to federal mandate, they will

‘And how are the children?” Imagine the difference it would make if we started all policy discussions with this traditional greeting from the mighty Masai tribe.
This week, the U.S. Department of Education nudged all of us toward answering this question by confirming that it would not be granting blanket waivers of federally required, statewide summative assessments this spring. Instead, it clarified that summative assessments are more necessary now than ever in order to understand the impact of COVID-19 on learning and to identify what resources are needed to support students.
Of course, given our new normal, some flexibility in how we administer these assessments during the pandemic will be necessary. We will likely need to consider providing shortened versions, offering remote administrations if possible and lengthening the testing window, perhaps even into the summer, specifically for those parents and students who opted for virtual instruction this school year. Thankfully, these are all options that the Education Department is open to considering.
Some in South Carolina have suggested that none of this is necessary and argue instead that benchmark assessments given by the school districts are enough this school year. These are indeed valuable resources for educators and education leaders. For example, an analysis of benchmark assessments given in the fall of 2020 revealed that nearly seven out of 10 S.C. students in grades 3 through 8 are projected not to meet grade-level English/language arts and math standards in spring of 2021. Seven out of 10.
Yet despite the value of these local benchmark assessments, there are serious limitations. First, districts and schools have no obligation to publicly share the results. Second, most benchmark tests are created by national assessment companies, are not specifically written to measure S.C. content standards and do not assess writing and science standards at all. Also, the types of benchmark assessments vary from district to district, so they do not provide easily comparable information, allowing achievement gaps to be masked. No one will know, for instance, how low-income students fared or whether a specific group of students is missing compared to enrollment.
Parents, educators and policy makers need information on how all the children are doing. State assessment and accountability systems play an important role in advancing educational equity. This is one of the reasons civil rights and disability groups have been adamant that statewide testing occur.
Some in South Carolina have even argued that no assessment is necessary this year. One rationale offered for this view is that schools simply deserve grace. Absolutely. The 2020-21 school year certainly has been unlike any other. But recognizing this, South Carolina legislators already have waived school report card ratings, as they did last year. The administration of the end-of-year tests would now simply allow parents and the public to see where students stand, transparently report those results and inform where we go from here.
Another common objection to administering statewide summative testing this school year is that it will take away instructional time. And yes, protecting instructional time is absolutely essential. Our first priority should be to safely re-open schools and get students back in classrooms, learning face-to-face from teachers with their fellow students. However, it is important to consider the facts about how much time is actually spent on state testing. According to research from the S.C. Department of Education, students spend less than 1% of their school year on statewide exams.
The decision by the federal government to refuse blanket waivers to assessment this year was the right decision for kids and the overall education system. Parents and the public deserve to know where the children are, and policymakers need the information to make informed decision on the best path forward. If we are to recover and rebuild, we must first understand the magnitude of learning loss that has impacted students.
We are at least asking the right question. Student success must be our shared goal and highest priority. The traditional answer to the Masai greeting “How are the children?” is: “All the children are well.” Though we are likely not there yet, I hope we can respond so sooner rather than later.
Matthew Ferguson is executive director of the Education Oversight Committee.