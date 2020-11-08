Commentary: The plight and agency of teachers is being ignored

Since I have the privilege of working with many teachers, I can say with certainty that this year has been one of the most stressful of their lives. Unfortunately, many teachers are cautious to speak out publicly about some of the problems occurring in their schools and districts due to the lack of teacher protections in the state and a general lack of support.
Though I work in higher education, I used to be a middle school and high school social studies teacher. My wife is a teacher, as is our roommate. In my position, I am also able to work with educators. Some of the stories they have told me are troubling. There is a sense that teachers’ voices and concerns have no sway in decisions that are made. This is particularly true when it comes to reopening of classrooms, the number of students in the class and teacher autonomy.
One of the complaints is that the districts want to make it seem that all students are passing and everything is fine, so many have reduced student standards to such an obscenely low level that any type of accountability is gone and actual student learning is at all-time lows. I had one high school teacher tell me that she is being told that the lowest grade they can give for not turning in work is a 50; another teacher told me in the spring it was a 60 (70 is passing). So almost everyone passes, but fewer and fewer learn the material. Meanwhile, the same teachers are held accountable if their students do not do well on standardized tests.
I talked to another teacher who had to resign this past month. Even though she was teaching in the virtual academy, she was not allowed to teach from home. This meant she would have to put her child in day care and be unable to care for her sick and elderly mother due to COVID concerns. She resigned even though there is a significant shortage of teachers in her content area.
Another teacher described how the school is not abiding by the social distancing-classroom limits, which is deeply concerning as COVID numbers increase once again. Another teacher said there were no substitute teachers available, which means that if a teacher is out, other teachers have to cover the class, usually losing their only planning period. How is this possible during a pandemic when absences are going to be higher than normal? What does this mean for teachers who need to take time off when they fear they may have been exposed to COVID?
Everyone agrees that education is ultimately about children, but if teachers do not feel supported or heard, we will not have a high-quality education system for our children. If we are treating teachers as disposable, we are ensuring an inferior education for children.
We already had a teacher shortage, but the number of teachers leaving will continue to rise during this time unless we actually value our teachers, and not merely in a sentimental way but truly giving them the pay they deserve, the protections they need and allowing them to express their concerns without fear of backlash from their schools or districts.
This crisis has revealed the deeply troubling truth about the poor treatment of educators in our state. It is time to treat teachers as the professionals they are. If we do so, many of the problems plaguing our education system will begin to subside.
Will McCorkle is a South Carolina educator and advocate.