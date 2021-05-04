Commentary: The Pee Dee needs I-73

As legislators from districts representing the Pee Dee, we applaud The Post and Courier for investing in local journalism by expanding into the Myrtle Beach area. But after reading the April 24 editorial, “A new interstate? SC has better ways to spend Biden infrastructure funds,” it was clear that you don’t know what it feels like to live here yet. The Pee Dee desperately needs Interstate 73, which you could see during a visit to our area on any summer afternoon.
The Myrtle Beach area is the largest vacation destination on the East Coast without interstate access. What does that mean for our citizens? It means that there are local roads throughout our area that must be avoided six months out of the year. To add insult to injury, through local county and municipal local option sales taxes, our citizens paid for many of the roads that they are unable to drive on during tourist season. This self-taxation has generated hundreds of millions of dollars for these road projects. Interstate 73 would take tourist traffic off local and state highways and greatly reduce congestion.
We were happy that the editorial acknowledged “Horry County probably does need better evacuation routes,” but Pee Dee residents understand that point deserves greater emphasis. Studies have shown that I-73 would give 40,000 people the time to evacuate the coast who otherwise would not be able to during a hurricane or natural disaster. Our constituents came dangerously close to living this firsthand during Hurricane Florence. If not for thousands of sandbags and the heroic efforts of the S.C. National Guard and the state Department of Transportation along U.S. Highway 501, the Myrtle Beach area would have been an island with no access in or out. It was genuinely terrifying.
Another critical point missed by the editorial involves the tough business of economic development and diversification. One of the first questions site selectors ask economic development professionals is related to interstate access. Charleston has I-26 and the port (which just received another $550 million for expansion). Columbia has I-26, I-20 and I-77. Greenville accesses I-85 and I-26 nearby. A large portion of the Pee Dee region is automatically removed from consideration for economic development because it is 80 to 100 miles away from an interstate. Studies tell us that the interstate would create 23,000 new, permanent jobs in South Carolina and, more importantly, diversify and strengthen our state economy.
The editorial highlighted some of the worn-out talking points regarding the environmental impact of I-73. The fact is that the proposed route was changed many years ago to satisfy many in the environmental community, and they promised not to oppose the project. Further, this project went through the federal National Environmental Policy Act permitting process. This includes studying need, alternatives, public input and environmental impact. After going through the full federal process, which included input from the EPA, Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Department of Transportation, the federal government issued a permit authorizing construction in June 2017. And in exchange for the 270 acres of Horry County wetlands that would be impacted by I-73, the state Transportation Department approved the purchase and permanent protection of 6,258 acres of Gunter’s Island in Horry County, a 2,218% increase. This is a great deal for the environment.
I invite you to talk to our constituents about trying to navigate some of those major roads on a Friday afternoon in July. Talk to the National Guard troops who were preparing helicopters to deliver MRE’s after Hurricane Florence if the flooding at U.S. 501 breached the sandbags. Ask our economic development professionals about how it feels to be removed from consideration early in the process because we are not within 10 miles of an interstate. The Pee Dee needs Interstate 73, and it would be a wise investment for our state.
Sen. Greg Hembree is chairman of the Horry County legislative delegation. This op-ed also was submitted on behalf of Sens. Stephen Goldfinch, Luke Rankin, Kent Williams and Ronnie Sabb, and Reps. Heather Crawford, Russell Fry, Jeff Johnson, Carl Anderson, Lucas Atkinson, Kevin Hardee, Lee Hewitt, Tim McGinnis and Case Brittain.