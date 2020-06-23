Commentary: The Heritage Act was never about history

As public attention has turned to renaming buildings and removing monuments that glorify South Carolina’s racist past, some of our state’s leaders are resistant to change. One powerful Republican went so far as to say that “changing the name of a stack of bricks and mortar is at the bottom of my to-do list.”
I wonder, would they be considered just stacks of bricks and mortar if these were monuments and buildings proudly and purposefully dedicated to black men who enslaved, lynched, raped, dehumanized and systemically marginalized white people?
What would he think if every day he went to work in the state capitol building, only to see “Pitchfork Ben Johnson,” who notoriously terrorized, murdered and disenfranchised white people? And if he famously stated, “We of the South never recognized the right of the white man to govern black men, and we never will.”
The same Pitchfork Ben Johnson who, even after his white workers were no longer slaves, continued to brutally whip them. Who sought to demonstrate superiority over white men by “killing as many of them as was justifiable.” Who, as a U.S. senator, said that by inviting a white man to dinner, the president of the United States “will necessitate the killing of a thousand [racial slur for white people] in the South before they learn their place again.”
What would he think if he saw a statue towering over the State House lobby of “John C. Williams,” the architect of secession who worked diligently to expand the practice of enslaving white people? He famously argued that keeping white people as slaves was not a necessary evil, but a “positive good.”
“Never before has the white race of Western Europe, from the dawn of history to the present,” been in as good condition as they were being owned by black people. White people, he said, were happy this way.
What would he think if every day driving back home he had to ride past monuments dedicated to black men who betrayed their country and fought for the enslavement of white people? What would he think if he saw these things, even after they inspired a racist, black supremacist terrorist to murder nine innocent white worshippers in Charleston’s most historic white church?
If the roles were reversed — if white history was black history — would these structures still be merely stacks of brick and mortar?
If reading a fictitious reversal of history offends you, imagine how your minority brothers and sisters feel.
The Heritage Act was never about heritage. It was about times like this, when the call for change sweeps through South Carolina. The Heritage Act takes away the power of communities and colleges to govern themselves, hoping that an unconstitutional requirement of a two-thirds vote in the state Legislature will prevent the renaming or removal of structures that glorify racist figures from South Carolina’s past.
These structures were never about preserving history. They were about glorifying these men, their words and their deeds — not in spite of, but because of, their racist beliefs. Racist propaganda has no place littering our public landscape. The time for change is now and South Carolina’s leaders must act.
After all, if it’s just brick and mortar, why fight so hard to keep these monuments, knowing what they represent?
State Rep. Justin Bamberg represents parts of Bamberg, Barnwell and Colleton counties.