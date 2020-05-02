Commentary: The Charleston sea wall is a solution whose time has not come

Global climate change is upon us and is impacting coastal cities everywhere in the world. Charleston is already experiencing higher tides, more storms and more flooding. In the years to come, the nearby ocean will continue to warm, adding to the sea-level rise as the heating water expands.

Overall, I believe we should be prepared for a 2-foot rise in sea level by mid-century and a 4- or 5-foot rise by the end of the century. It could be higher than that.

Warmer ocean waters also will create more powerful hurricanes, as evidenced by storm patterns of the past four years. These intensified storms included Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that dwelled over the Bahamas for a full day. Storms will not only continue to be more powerful, but they will also be wetter thanks to accelerated evaporation from warmer waters.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposes to protect Charleston from rising seas and more intense storms by building a sea wall supported by pumping stations that would circle the peninsula. For years, I have been observing and commenting on projects like this across this country and around the world. I have no doubt that at some future time, a substantial sea wall will be needed along some or all of the Charleston peninsula. But the Army Corps proposal is the wrong project at this time, in the wrong place, at the wrong scale and for the wrong price.

Wrong project: The proposed sea wall doesn’t address Charleston’s chronic flooding and drainage problems, and doesn’t incorporate the innovative solutions recommended in last year’s Dutch Dialogues report. It is the maximum or full-blast level of engineering and doesn’t take an approach designed to “work with the water,” as other low-lying cities such as Boston are trying to do.

Wrong place: It only protects the historic downtown and the 40,000 people who live there. Two-thirds of Charleston’s population (and even some prominent areas on the peninsula) will remain unprotected, including the parts of the city that are developing most rapidly (such as James and Johns islands).

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Wrong scale: The Corps of Engineers' scope was too limited. The study addressed only the problem of storm surge without directly taking into account accelerated sea-level rise and intensification of hurricanes in the coming decades.

Wrong price: The project as outlined would be the most costly infrastructure project in Charleston’s history, and judging from the Corps’ history, the final cost would likely be several times higher than the initial estimate. The city would be responsible for one-third of the cost. Is it clear where that money would come from, especially considering the future costs of protecting other low-lying areas in the city?

More time is needed for public comment. Charleston needs to take a step back and consider the future of all of the city’s vulnerable areas in a time of higher sea level and more intense and wetter storms. The deliberations should include questions of what is to be done in the two-thirds of the city that will remain unprotected. Can the city afford the construction and subsequent maintenance of some sort of protection for all of it? If not, what then?

Orrin H. Pilkey is James B. Duke professor emeritus at the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University.