In 1947, journalist Mary Meade of the Chicago Tribune received the absolute best Christmas gift she had ever seen. She shared it with readers in a column.
Meade's gift was a Christmas food package that had been sent overseas in her name to feed the hungry. Europe was struggling with food shortages in the aftermath of World War II. People could buy CARE packages of food here in America to send to Europe to feed the hungry. You could dedicate these packages in someone's name and they would receive a certificate.
They had food packages for families and even special ones for infants.
As Meade wrote, "Babies are the ones who suffer most from hunger and starvation, and one of these packages can afford much needed help for some little one."
Gen. Lucius Clay, who led the U.S. military occupation in Germany after the war, asked for CARE packages for hungry civilians there. Clay knew food was crucial for achieving stability in Germany.
Likewise, Gen. Geoffrey T. Keyes also requested Christmas food packages for Austria where hunger was also a post-war crisis. War always leads to hunger.
Both Germany and Austria had infant feeding programs and school lunch initiatives to fight child hunger. That is a powerful combination that every country needs to achieve stability. They were able to do so because of the U.S. Army, allies, the United Nations and charities like Catholic Relief Services and UNICEF.
When Dwight Eisenhower became president, he continued Christmas food packages for hungry nations, leading to the creation of the year-round Food for Peace program. Fighting hunger was clearly vital to saving lives overseas and establishing peace.
That is something you heard from the leadership of the country back then. Eisenhower, for example, made fighting hunger a priority. How often today do you hear our leaders talk about hunger and encouraging ways to alleviate malnutrition overseas? Congress could start doing this by passing the Global Nutrition Resolution (H.R.189, S.260) and work together on ways to increase food assistance to nations in distress.
For as this Christmas arrives, there are millions of people worldwide who need food packages. There are 20 million people living in hunger in Yemen because of a civil war. There are drought victims in the Horn of Africa and Southern Africa. Afghanistan, South Sudan, Syria, the Sahel region, Haiti and other nations are also experiencing hunger because of war or drought.
World hunger is on the rise, according to the U.N., for the third straight year. War and climate change are major factors in this tragic increase. This means we have to step up our effort to fight hunger.
Anyone can help them by donating food packages through charities like the World Food Program, Save the Children, CARE, Catholic Relief Services, UNICEF, Action against Hunger, Edesia and others.
Your generosity can save lives and represent the very best of America: our humanitarian spirit. That can be the best Christmas present you can give this year to those in hunger and on behalf of someone you want to honor.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the U.N. World Food Program and Catholic Relief Services on the book "Ending World Hunger."