Commentary: The Army Corps values your feedback on protecting Charleston. Stay tuned.

As the initial comment period comes to a close for the Army Corps of Engineers’ flood-risk-reduction study for the Charleston peninsula, I would like to thank the city of Charleston, area residents and all the organizations that took time to review and provide feedback on our proposal regarding the city’s future as it relates to coastal storm impacts.
This feedback is truly instrumental to our process and is essential to the development of a potential project that serves the peninsula area most vulnerable to storm surge.
Over the past 60 days, we received about 500 comments from citizens and various entities representing nearly every facet of our community: homeowners, teachers, real estate agents, engineers, local government officials and historic and environmental groups. We plan to update our “Frequently Asked Questions” on our website this summer based on your input.
The onset of COVID-19 has definitely challenged our normal ways of doing business. At the outset, we offered an expanded public comment period of 60 rather than 30 days, announced a second public review period for early 2021 to address refinements to the plan, engaged more than 1,000 community members through joint webinars and virtual workshops with the city, and built an interactive website to help explain various aspects of the tentatively selected plan.
We also dedicated hours each week to taking one-on-one calls with citizens and made print copies of the report available for zero-contact pickup at our downtown office.
We are excited that our adaptations in this environment have helped foster an engaging public review period. Since publishing our draft report on April 20, the study website and the interactive modeling page have received more than 25,000 virtual visits, and study-related posts on social media have had more than 60,000 impressions.
Throughout the past several weeks, we have also met with several local organizations and government officials to describe the study and solicit their feedback. Many of these resources will remain available on our website throughout the remainder of the study.
Over the next six months, we will refine the study’s tentative plan, review all input and initiate successive analysis on proposed measures, including storm surge wall alignment, impacts to surrounding communities, view-shed impacts, specific nonstructural measures and environmental considerations.
It’s vital to acknowledge the importance, impact and complexity that are unique to this study, and that is why we have decided to hold an additional comment period in early 2021. This will give the entire community an additional opportunity to comment on the refinements and other detailed findings.
If Congress and the city elect to move forward to the design phase, and we determine there is a federal interest to invest in the project, the city will have an opportunity to make decisions about design details, including conceptual renderings, structural designs and the actual placement of proposed measures.
At the end of the day, the study is about developing a technically feasible, economically justified and environmentally acceptable strategy that mitigates storm surge risk and preserves the historic and other unique qualities that make the Charleston peninsula a valuable resource to residents and visitors alike.
Reducing the risk from storm surge is a critical element to be combined with necessary local flood mitigation efforts for an overall comprehensive flooding strategy.
We hope that findings from this 100% federally funded study will help build upon the city’s vibrant and foundational discussions regarding flood risk management. We are honored to partner with the city and its stakeholders on recommending and implementing a plan that best serves the community.
Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd is the commander and district engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District.