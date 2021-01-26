Commentary: Teddie Pryor's agenda for Charleston County Council

Columnist Brian Hicks recently posed the question, “What will be the priorities of the new Charleston County Council?” Its agenda should address the needs of residents such as those in the Mount Pleasant area in danger of losing their history, culture and land. Residents are also in need of an economic plan that stimulates job growth and wealth creation, a criminal justice system that is fair and just, regardless of ZIP code and relief from the high cost of housing. COVID-19 has exacerbated these needs.
Teddie Pryor, the new council chairman, has a people-focused agenda that includes protecting neighborhoods such as the Phillips community, investing in affordable housing and economic development in the most distressed areas, and supporting efforts to reform our criminal justice system.
The threat to historic black communities in the Mount Pleasant area posed by highway expansion has been well documented, and Pryor will work with his colleagues to protect them. “I plan on asking the County Council to develop an alternative route that does not adversely impact Phillips and other communities,” he told me in an interview about his plans. “These communities represent a culture and character of the Lowcountry we can’t afford to lose.”
Pryor has identified affordable housing as a key focus for County Council, including finding solutions for problems at Joseph Floyd Manor and righting the ship at the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority. He wants to keep an eye on the authority’s board to make sure its work is transparent and that the entire council is updated. He has started a dialogue with the new chairman, Sandino Moses, so the county is aware of the housing authority’s progress and needs.
He and the rest of council also plan to continue pushing for another bond referendum to help fund affordable housing, but they will learn from their mistakes and will provide more details on issues such as who would manage the funds, spending guidelines and the areas that would be targeted. He also will work with council to examine how zoning can help with the production of affordable units, and create and support land banks and trusts. He wants more affordable housing and workforce housing to be built around public transportation routes.
Economic development under Pryor also will focus on such needs as transportation, minority business development and a $15 minimum wage in Charleston County. Keeping the rapid transit line on track will be a priority. According to Pryor, “We continue to grow as a region, and mass transit is an alternative to building more roads and destroying the character of the Lowcountry.” As for minority business development, he said: “We know based on data that minority businesses were underrepresented. We will look at ways to support these businesses devastated by this pandemic.” And he plans to work with council on partnering with second-chance programs and ban-the-box efforts.
Criminal justice reform has been a focus of local governments in light of the riot in Charleston last year. The county’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council has seen some progress, but the work is far from over. Pryor plans to have the county reinforce its efforts by supporting community-based organizations working to engage young people in criminal justice reform work.
Pryor’s priorities as chairman are to focus on the people’s needs involving protecting neighborhoods, developing affordable housing and supporting criminal justice reform. He has the temperament to accomplish this agenda and a track record of working across party lines while sticking to his core values as a representative of working-class people. This is what people need to see in our nation.
Kwadjo Campbell is CEO of JC & Associates and a former member of Charleston City Council.