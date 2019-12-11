In July, New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas became the first Democrat representing a Trump district to endorse the impeachment inquiry into the president. But now that actual articles of impeachment are under consideration, Granite Staters are asking: Where’s Chris?
While most congressional Democrats have declared their support for impeachment — including his fellow New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster, who called Trump a “clear and present danger” — Pappas remains noncommittal.
“I will review these articles and the underlying evidence further before this moves to the House floor for a vote,” Pappas said in a statement. “I remain committed to considering the unbiased facts of this case with the thought and care that this moment requires.”
That’s a far cry from Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s statement that “the evidence of the president’s misconduct is overwhelming and uncontested.”
Pappas isn’t alone.
As polls show support for impeachment slipping, particularly among independent voters in battleground states, the 31 Democrats like Pappas who represent districts Trump carried in 2016 find themselves in a political bind.
Their party’s base is demanding it — 74 percent of Democratic primary voters strongly support impeachment — while the GOP is reminding them that polls show independent voters oppose Democrats’ efforts to remove President Trump from office by a 13-point margin.
According to The Washington Post, a poll of eight key battleground states (Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Wisconsin) found only 44 percent of voters support impeachment while 51 percent are opposed.
In fact, the same day Democrats announced their two articles of impeachment, a new Quinnipiac poll was released showing that support for impeachment was underwater (51 percent oppose, 45 percent support) while support for Trump’s handling of the economy “is the highest since the question was first asked in February of 2017, with 54 percent approving.”
As a result, a handful of these Democrats are reportedly pushing for a censure vote to avoid the political consequences of voting for impeachment. Unfortunately, they aren’t getting any help from leadership.
“It’s not even an alternative we’re pursuing,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.
Voting against the articles of impeachment could inspire a primary challenge, and while their districts may have backed Trump in the 2016 general election, Democratic primary voters are overwhelmingly in favor of forcing Trump out.
“This process they’re embarking on is going to cost them their majority next fall,” said National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer of Minnesota.
Democrats have “an obsession” with impeachment, Emmer said. “It’s just getting worse for them.”
The Republican Party knows this, and it’s already planning to use impeachment to take back the House in 2020.
One of Pappas’ potential GOP challengers, former N.H. Republican Party vice chairman Matt Mayberry, told InsideSources, “I am extremely confident that we will spend the next year talking about Mr. Pappas’ voting record, especially in regards to impeachment.”
Swing-district Democrats across the country can expect similar conversations when they run for reelection next year.
Michael Graham is politics editor for InsideSources.com.