Commentary: Support climate-smart legislation and the clean energy industry

The past year has been clouded by uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic and its operational constraints brought on financial hardships and new challenges to millions of businesses and families. While we’re familiar with the effects on restaurants and small businesses grappling with ever-changing social distancing guidelines, it’s important we understand the less visible losses — like in clean energy — and the setbacks they pose to us as a state.
Over the years, South Carolina has embraced clean energy. Just as with consumers, we’ve increasingly seen our conservative leaders on both the state and federal level encourage a more climate-friendly energy future, which has helped push the state to 28th nationally in alternative energy generation. In the Palmetto State, however, clean energy goes beyond sustainability. It means implementing pro-growth, pro-jobs strategies that expand our economy’s strength. The flurry around clean energy — whether it be for renewable resources, energy efficiency, clean vehicle and fuels, or grid and storage — has helped spur innovation while creating thousands of new jobs and expanding our state’s clean energy economy. The positive impact is evident on campus where Clemson researchers are underway studying the next generation of innovations.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, 3.3 million Americans worked in clean energy. With more than 10% workforce growth in the last five years it was one of the nation’s fastest growing employment sectors and a clear up-and-comer in the American economy. But between March and November of last year, the nation lost just over 466,140 clean energy jobs, with 7,479 clean energy workers out of a job here in South Carolina. While Congress recently passed the nation’s first comprehensive clean energy innovation package signifying a substantial step toward bipartisan support for reducing emissions and confronting a changing climate, our leaders must ensure that the clean energy industry is prioritized through pro-growth legislation that puts clean energy workers back on the job.
American energy workers are counting on elected officials across all levels to accelerate an industry with ample potential. Doing so will contribute to our long-term economic recovery, position the state and country for 21st century infrastructure and reduce carbon emissions.
But supporting clean energy is just one piece of solving the larger challenge of reducing emissions. Our leaders must also continue working with their colleagues across the aisle to create and pass bipartisan legislation for a more sustainable future. It’s why I am proud of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s work to promote bipartisan climate legislation such as the Growing Climate Solutions Act. The bill, which he co-sponsored during the last session of Congress, would help the agriculture industry navigate and profit from voluntary carbon credit markets. It would be a win-win-win for farmers in South Carolina, our environment and our economy as a whole.
As Congress kicks off a new session and continues to respond in full to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, South Carolina’s delegation should keep sustainability and clean energy’s multipronged benefits to the state at top-of-mind and work to bring about new economic activity. I encourage both Sens. Graham and Tim Scott to support legislation that reduces emissions, supports local farmers and producers, and positions the nation to be a stronger leader in clean energy production.
Will Galloway is a current student at Clemson University and former chairman of the South Carolina College Republicans.