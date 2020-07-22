Commentary: Support bill to support farmers, protect natural resources

Having grown up in rural South Carolina, I understand the immense challenges facing our farmers, even under the best of circumstances.
I think it’s safe to say this year has offered anything but the best of circumstances, as South Carolina’s farming and agricultural community has been hit hard by the economic downturn in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That is why I’m thankful to see U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham making relief for our nation’s farmers a priority by co-sponsoring the Growing Climate Solutions Act of 2020. This bipartisan legislation would not only provide much-needed support for farmers and agricultural producers during these uncertain economic times but also help protect our natural resources and advance practical, climate friendly solutions to protect our environment for generations to come.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act, introduced by Sen. Graham along with Sens. Mike Braun, R-Ind., Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., would break down barriers for our agriculture community to gain access to the voluntary carbon credit market and directly connect landowners with private sector players, who can help them monetize their climate-positive actions.
Through its USDA certification program, the act would lower the barrier to entry in credit markets by reducing confusion and improving information for farmers looking to implement practices that capture carbon, reduce emissions, improve soil health and make operations more sustainable.
The agricultural community not only has been harmed by our current economic slump, but also has long been dealing with the impact of climate change, facing challenges not experienced in other industries. This bill is a commonsense solution that will help address the economic crisis facing farmers while positioning them to be a part of a larger solution to protect our environment and mitigate the climate impacts they have been experiencing for years.
This legislation has gained the support of the American Farm Bureau Federation, the National Corn Growers Association and more than 40 other agricultural organizations, environmental groups and Fortune 500 companies.
Sen. Graham is proving that the goals of advancing economic opportunities in the agricultural sector and protecting our environment are not mutually exclusive but are, in fact, symbiotic. This legislation is proof that Republicans and conservatives can lead on clean energy and climate change in a pro-growth, market-based way.
As Sen. Graham put it: “As Americans, we have the ability to come up with climate solutions that can benefit our economy and our way of life. The United States has long been a leader in innovation. This legislation is an opportunity to put our knowledge and can-do spirit to work to promote business opportunities for the agriculture industry while promoting the protection of our environment.”
Sen. Graham should continue working with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to help advance clean energy solutions that protect our natural resources while protecting South Carolina’s clean energy workers and economic opportunities for all Americans.
S.C. Rep. Lee Hewitt is from Murrells Inlet and is a member of the House Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee and the S.C. Energy Caucus.