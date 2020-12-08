Commentary: Sullivan's Island issues go beyond the maritime forest

Problems with governance on Sullivan’s Island are growing faster than the maritime forest. The decision-making process on Town Council clearly is broken.
This is apparent in the firestorm of opposition by island residents to the recent lawsuit settlement on management of the accreted land. This was crafted behind closed doors in executive sessions, without public input, and forced through on a narrow 4-3 council vote. This settlement allows extensive degradation of a highly valued public asset, a 190-acre maritime land trust, for the benefit of the few who will gain a guaranteed ocean view.
This is not the way we govern on Sullivan’s Island, where council decisions are reached often by consensus and always with ample public input. This process changed on May 5, 2019, when the election of two new council members produced a new council majority of four. This faction, led by the mayor pro-tem, has been running roughshod over its three council colleagues, all of whom were also elected to represent Sullivan’s Island residents. Too often, this faction comes to Town Council meetings with its four votes in hand and council decisions predetermined.
With an eye on the next Town Council election on May 4, 2021, when this narrow majority could be lost, the faction of four has focused on speeding its priority projects through to a vote. Mediation of the lawsuit — forced by this faction — provided a fast track to achieving its primary goal: guaranteed management of the accreted land for ocean views. This would be entirely fair if this goal had been clearly stated at election time, but it wasn’t.
Alarm bells are ringing over other actions by this four-vote faction; notably, the selection of applicants for town boards and commissions. Normally, these appointments have been collegial, with a slate developed through give and take and adopted by unanimous vote.
In contrast, this fall has seen the forced removal of the highly respected and experienced chair and vice chair of the Planning Commission. Both are replaced by far less qualified applicants who were approved by the faction’s four votes against the strong opposition of their three council colleagues. The result is a Planning Commission majority with close ties to the faction. Similar appointments are filling the Design Review Board and the Tree Commission as openings occur.
Faction members are taking aim at longstanding town zoning ordinances without engaging residents. The mayor pro-tem is sidestepping zoning official decisions and seeking legal loopholes to allow docks to be built where they are clearly prohibited by the town dock ordinance — in the protected marshland across the back of Sullivan’s Island.
Another faction push is to permit parking lots on residential-zoned plats that front Jasper Avenue from Station 22 to Station 22½. Owners of homes that will face these proposed parking lots are adamantly opposed, and previous Town Councils have promised to protect the residential character of this street. Surely, working closely with these residents should be the first priority. There is also a precipitous rush to paid parking without sufficient study or buy-in from island residents and businesses.
Unfortunately, such efforts by this faction-of-four are rendered all but invisible by the limitations on public input imposed by COVID-9. Comments via Zoom are a poor replacement for well-attended, in-person Town Council meetings. When even this limited public input is disregarded, citizens can rely only on public outcry.
Susan Middaugh is a former Sullivan's Island Town Council member and ex-chair of the Board of Zoning Appeals. This op-ed was co-authored by former council members Mark Howard, who served on the Design Review Board, and Rita Langley.