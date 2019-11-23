My dear mother saw me toss my bubble gum wrapper to the sidewalk. The next day, she handed me a large paper bag and instructed me to pick up 100 pieces of litter. It was one of those sweet “teaching moments.” I spent hours hunting for trash and my littering impulses were forever vanquished. Sixty-five years later, along too many Greater Charleston roads, that enterprise would take 10 minutes.
Today, we’re dealing with a costly assault on the aesthetic and environmental values of Greater Charleston. We see trash everywhere: on sidewalks, in the roads, along the roads, in drainage systems and in parking lots. It engages our sense of ugliness and disorder — and ire. The makeup of this mess confirms human thoughtlessness: food, clothing, drink cans, liquor bottles, makeup cases, credit cards, bank records, receipts, cigarette butts, love letters and sweetheart pictures. Many smokers apparently regard the public rights of way as an ashtray.
The offenders are flouters, scofflaws and louts. Let’s stop calling them litterbugs. That’s insulting to bugs. But most of these slobs, it seems, could not care less what names we call them.
Our front-line defense is a growing squad of good citizens toiling throughout the region to collect tons of this stuff simply because they can’t stand the trashy appearances in their neighborhoods. There are regular beach patrols, and organizations such as Keep America Beautiful teams in North Charleston and Charleston and on Wadmalaw Island, and scores of individuals who turn their regular exercise walks into roadside and beach pickups. Many school groups, civic clubs and some businesses have adopted highways for cleanups. These folks write thoughtful letters to the editor, too, usually raising the bewildering question of why any human could be so supremely cavalier about their behavioral impacts on others and the environment.
Bless these good people. They’re outnumbered against a legion of offenders, but Greater Charleston would look a lot like a teeming trash field if they ever hung up their collection bags.
Yes, there are laws. A flouter can be fined, sent to jail or required to provide community service. But habitual litterers act with thoughtless ease, knowing that a fast-growing regional population and a broadening economy mandate our cops’ attention to public safety priorities, and that enforcement is unlikely.
Two years ago, PalmettoPride issued enforcement grants to 24 state and local agencies. “Enforcing our state and local litter laws is crucial to behavior change,” Executive Director Sarah Lyles said in January. “We are encouraged to see so many tickets being written and upheld at the court level.”
Of the 344 tickets issued last year in the grant program, 277 were successfully adjudicated. At the county level, 914 of 1,088 summonses produced fines that totaled $340,000.
Ms. Lyles is right. Enforcement is the backbone of any law’s intent. But fines will always be a fraction of taxpayers’ costs to clean up the messes, not to mention the value of all those volunteers picking up after the offenders.
Singapore does not have a littering problem. There, imprisonment of one month to a year is mandatory for littering. Gum chewing has been outlawed. A second offense draws a $100,000 fine.
A charitable view of Greater Charleston’s litterers is that their behavior relates to our region’s growth and congestion. A worker’s commute time has increased by a half-hour daily, which means about five days of time less with family, friends or restful enjoyment, or even cleaning out their vehicles each year.
So ever-stronger laws, broader enforcement and stiffer fines are tactics. Altering behavior is the objective.
Might we use prominent signs and even a bit of shaming to reboot awareness? Catch a few of these rascals. Fine them to the maximum. Give them community service in a “litter lout” costume and make them join volunteer cleanup crews; put their pictures on billboards and their names in this newspaper.
Execution, as proposed by a Chicago columnist in the 1990, is off the table, but we could yell at them as they were picking up and cleaning up public spaces: “Hey litter lout, who do you expect to clean up after you?” That’s close to the summary message my mother delivered 65 years ago.
Ron Brinson, a former associate editor of this newspaper, is a North Charleston city councilman. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.