Big Tobacco is at it again.
They are trying to strip away the rights of South Carolina’s towns, cities and municipalities to pass laws affecting tobacco products, where and how they are sold and where they can be used. House Bill 3274 would prevent South Carolina communities from protecting children from the dangers of tobacco products including e-cigarettes, which are attracting youth at staggering rates and threaten to addict a whole new generation.
The U.S. Surgeon General recently declared electronic cigarette use an epidemic among American youth. Between 2017 and 2018, there was a nearly 80 percent increase in e-cigarette use by high school students. Experts attribute the vaping increase to the exploding popularity of newer versions like Juul that look like USB drives and are so small they can be hidden in a closed hand. There are reports of students “Juuling” in school bathrooms and even in class, by inhaling behind the teacher’s back and then blowing the smoke into their backpacks.
If House Bill 3274 passes, state legislators — prompted by national corporate interests — can stop the people of a local community from passing their own laws against e-cigarettes and any other tobacco products.
This is very concerning because the number of young people who use combustible cigarettes daily is higher in South Carolina than the national average. Each year in our state, 2,100 kids under 18 become new daily smokers, 30 percent of all cancer deaths are attributed to smoking, and 7,200 adults die from their own smoking. Those statics represent our brothers, sisters, moms, dads, friends, co-workers and children.
Secondhand smoke is harmful, too. Millions of South Carolinians have experienced negative health effects, and some have lost their lives. Passing this legislation would tie the hands of local elected officials in the future to protect their citizens from the dangers of secondhand smoke including the aerosol released by e-cigarettes.
Comprehensive smoke-free laws not only protect nonusers from exposure to secondhand smoke and vapor, they also reduce the acceptability of smoking which reduces the number of people, especially youth, who start smoking and increases attempts to quit by people addicted to smoking.
The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network strongly urges our state Legislature to recognize the tobacco industry’s manipulation for their own interests, and instead ensure local governments continue to have the power to reduce the use of deadly tobacco products and save lives in their communities.
This year in South Carolina, 7,200 adults are expected to die from smoking and more than 30 percent of cancer deaths will be related to smoking. It is the duty of South Carolina’s elected officials to protect their citizens from the harmful effects and the addictive nature of tobacco. We should not remove the power from our city and county lawmakers when they are working hard to protect the residents of their own communities.
We need to stop Big Tobacco and make sure our local governments continue to have the power to protect children in their communities.
Beth Johnson is South Carolina government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.