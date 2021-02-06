Commentary: Stop clear-cutting along I-26, return to compromise agreement

The S.C. Department of Transportation was initially stymied in its plans to remove the scenic trees in the median of I-26. But just 7 years after a public outcry to preserve the tree-lined gateway to the Lowcountry, the DOT is taking another whack at the trees, with a clear-cut planned all the way to I-95.

It represents an astonishing reversal of the 2014 agreement to preserve the median trees along 17 miles of the scenic road. Instead, work is underway to clear-cut the median for the entire 23 miles. And it won’t stop there. Plans are to eventually widen the highway to six lanes using the median all the way to Columbia.

The initial decision to save most of the median trees on I-26 east of I-95 came after intense opposition to the clear-cutting plan from local residents and environmental groups and objections by Dorchester County Council, 1st District Rep. Mark Sanford and finally a majority of the governing board of the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments.

Under the 2014 compromise, DOT sharply scaled back its tree-removal plan to 7 miles, and planned safety improvements that included additional guardrails and wire restraints. Some safety-related improvements were made to the existing road.

But as noted in a recent article by Post and Courier reporter Jerrel Floyd, the DOT now plans to remove the trees in Berkeley and Dorchester counties preliminary to a road-widening project.

In Charleston County the I-26 median has already been used to provide for additional road lanes.

The design of the urban portion of I-26 will be largely duplicated through the remaining rural corridor of the interstate to I-95. Motorists can expect opposing lanes of traffic to be separated in the center by a vertical wedge of concrete — the so-called Jersey barrier — along its length. The completed project would represent a triumph of brutal pragmatism.

The accident rate on I-26 is cited as the reason for the renewed tree-cutting initiative, and the project is eligible for full federal funding as a safety initiative. In this instance, the tree removal is preliminary to widening the highway using the median.

But residents said no to the plan when the clear-cut was first proposed. The result of their opposition and that of their elected representatives was the compromise to largely retain the scenic corridor.

Unfortunately, the Council of Governments is no longer being consulted on the DOT’s tree removal plans, even though an ongoing role for the COG should have been assumed under the original compromise. The current plan was approved by the state Transportation Commission in October 2018 along with a number of other projects to be included in a federal highway safety program across the state.

According to the DOT, a public information meeting was held on the revised I-26 project in June 2019 at Harleyville Elementary School in Dorchester County. But the DOT agenda for the meeting doesn’t mention road-widening or clear-cutting. Instead, it says the project would include “improving the clear zone, installing low-tension cable guardrail and lengthening the existing guardrails.” That sounds a lot like the compromise project developed with the Council of Governments in 2014. As described by the DOT, the hearing could hardly be expected to bring out opponents of a new clear-cutting or lane expansion project.

Clearly, the elimination of the tree preservation plan didn’t get the public attention it should have, considering the contentious opposition to the original clear-cut proposal.

Scenic values are an essential element in countering the effects of the unrelenting pace of growth and development in the Lowcountry. The community has sought to maintain those values, though all too frequently as a rear-guard action.

In this instance, local residents and their elected officials demanded that the DOT revise its original plans, and it did so, as instructed by a legislative proviso, in 2014.

The community should have been able assume that the DOT would stick to the compromise plan. Having made the agreement, the DOT should be restrained from arbitrarily altering it.

According to our news report, tree removal is underway on I-26 beyond Ridgeville. The DOT should put the brakes on further clear-cutting and return to the 2014 compromise plan to retain the scenic gateway.

Charles Rowe is the former editorial page editor of The Post and Courier.