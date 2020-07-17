Commentary: State must address critical police training needs

I read with interest the July 15 editorial, “Get SC law enforcement training back on track.” Training has been off track for as long as I can remember, and I worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years before I retired.
I cannot remember a time when law enforcement agencies in this state were not waiting on slots for the police academy in Columbia. It is past time to reorganize the training plan for basic law enforcement training in South Carolina.
We would not be the only state that has multiple training academies for police recruits. Many have multiple basic training facilities strategically located throughout their state.
The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy was a great start when South Carolina opened it in the late 1960s. It’s time to rethink that model and make the changes needed to keep in step with modern law enforcement needs.
The state academy depends on funding from traffic ticket fines and court fines with some general funds from the state. The editorial stated that the Legislature recently reduced the portion of ticket revenue it receives.
The editorial also stated that the Charleston Police Department has 55 openings for police officers with 17 new hires waiting for training. The training that S.C. law enforcement agencies need will never be accomplished at the present rate.
Maybe each agency could consider paying for the basic training for its officers. Small departments with small budgets might need some help with doing so.
Many years ago, the Charleston police budget allowed about $100,000 per officer per year. Salary, training, equipment, in-service training, etc. were all included in the budget.
So considering the department currently has 55 vacancies, it might have more than $5 million in its budget just sitting there, since training backlogs are slowing down officer hiring.
Charleston is just one agency with this problem, but I am sure many of the departments have openings for officers with budgeted funds waiting to be used.
A plan needs to be made and completed to address this training crisis. There are law enforcement leaders within this state who already have given this idea a lot of thought. Listen to their ideas. Don’t let politics continue to lead to bad decisions on the future of law enforcement in South Carolina.
There are many reasons to make critical changes in law enforcement training. We all know that governments can move rapidly when they feel the urgency of the moment.
Well, now is the time.
The saying is “the squeaky wheel gets the grease.” Law enforcement across the nation is squeaking as loudly as any issue that politicians have to consider. I hope they can hear it.
Edward Hethington began his career with the Charleston Police Department in 1971 and served as interim chief for 16 months in 2005-06 before retiring.