Commentary: Special purpose districts are vital to SC growth

South Carolina’s special purpose districts provide a variety of essential services across the state, especially to rural, underserved areas. These services include fire, water and sewer, waste management, airports, hospitals and essential natural gas and energy services that communities could not function without.
Recently, special purpose districts have come under scrutiny.
As president of the state association that represents many of these districts, I want to assure the customers and the people of South Carolina that special purpose districts play a critical role in our state’s communities, and that they do so while oftentimes keeping costs lower than other areas in the state.
They are, and have always been, important to our state’s growth and economic development.
For those who are unfamiliar, special purpose districts were created because rural areas did not have the legal authority to provide their citizens with important emergency and critical infrastructure services. They were created to provide these services that existing governments, at the time, did not want to or could not pay for.
While they are set up by the General Assembly to provide services, some are not funded by tax dollars, like the natural gas authorities, whose ratepayers pay for their critical services.
No community can grow, let alone function, without water, sewer, fire and energy services. In fact, the special purpose districts and the critical services they provide have allowed their communities to create tens of thousands of new jobs over the past five years, and many times these are rural areas.
Economic development is a big part of the value special purpose districts bring to a community.
While there may be other ways to provide these services today, special purpose districts remain one of the most effective and cost-efficient ways for communities to receive these important services.
For instance, natural gas customers in the York, Lancaster, Chester, Fort Hill and Clinton-Newberry special purpose districts pay as much as $125 to $300 less per year than natural gas customers in the Charleston and Charlotte areas.
Special purpose districts have contributed immensely to our state and, importantly, to our rural communities. Many areas that have been supported by special purpose districts for decades are now some of the fastest growing parts of the state, including places in the Upstate such as York and Lancaster counties, which were some of the fastest growing areas in the country in 2020.
These areas would not be able to attract the development, jobs and investment they have without the reliable and affordable gas supply provided by the gas authorities and other critical services in those special purpose districts.
Our hope is that we will not politicize a topic as important as a community’s infrastructure and jeopardize the businesses that provide those services.
Our association will continue to provide training and educational opportunities to special purpose district staff and board members.
I’m proud of the work our special purpose districts do for their communities and thankful to the businesses that supply our special purpose districts with services that they otherwise might be paying a whole lot more for.
Phill Jolley is the president of the S.C. Association of Special Purpose Districts. He is the fire chief of the Pelham Batesville Fire Department.