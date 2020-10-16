Commentary: South Carolinians Need to Support Global COVID-19 Efforts

By July, South Carolina ranked third in the world in the number of new COVID-19 cases per million residents. By late September, the United States passed the somber benchmark of more than 200,000 lives lost and more than 7 million cases of COVID-19.
This fall, we may witness a resurgence. While my colleagues and I as healthcare providers struggle locally and nationally to protect our patients, we all must remember that COVID-19 knows no borders. Globally, the human toll tops 33 million COVID-19 cases and 1 million deaths.
Beyond health, this virus has also taken an economic toll. Boeing South Carolina, located in North Charleston, has 7,000 employees. Travel restrictions from the pandemic have drastically reduced demands for airline travel, prompting Boeing to halve production of its 787 planes in South Carolina and laying off workers. To regain our pre-COVID-19 lives, we must address this pandemic on a global scale.
The Trump Administration’s July 7 announcement that the U.S. would formally withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) during the ongoing battle against COVID-19 is a major step backward.
For little more than the budget of an average U.S. hospital, the WHO, an agency of the United Nations, has charge over global public health. Its work contributed to eliminating smallpox and taking us to the last mile of global eradication of polio.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO has provided countries with millions of personal protective equipment, increased testing capacity, coordinated international research, and more. It will play a critical role in the global COVID-19 vaccine production and distribution when one becomes available. In 2018 and 2019, U.S. contributions made up a fifth of the WHO’s budget.
The Trump Administration cites the WHO’s handling of COVID-19, particularly its delayed reporting of the virus’s infectious potential, as a reason for withdrawal. However, by Jan. 30, the WHO already had declared the virus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Despite the data, President Trump assured the public cases were "going down, not up" on Feb. 26. He only announced mitigation guidelines, such as social distancing, on March 16.
We now know that in a taped interview, the President knew of the actual situation in February but chose to downplay it. While the WHO is not without fault for its handling of the pandemic, reviews are under way.
As the WHO continues to support front-line healthcare workers globally, cutting its funding is misguided. Several national physician groups, including the American Medical Association, called the decision to withdraw “a major setback to science, public health, and global coordination efforts.”
The Trump Administration’s action has not only seriously undermined U.S. influence over global health security, but it also puts Americans at further risk. By refusing to participate in a coordinated global effort to supply vaccines for COVID-19 because of WHO’s involvement, the Trump Administration has bet America’s future recovery on a handful of vaccine manufacturers rather than the much broader portfolio of vaccine candidates that 170 other countries of the world may access.
The House of Representatives has passed an Appropriations bill that mandates continued funding for the WHO. But Sen. Lindsay Graham has backed the president’s decision to halt WHO funding. Sitting on the Senate Appropriations Committee, he has the opportunity to decide if WHO reform comes from disengaging from the world stage in the middle of a pandemic or whether the United States rightfully should be leading us, both in South Carolina and across the globe, out of this pandemic.
As healthcare providers we hope Sen. Graham will prioritize the well-being of Americans over politics by choosing to support and strengthen the WHO.
Dr. Quang Pham is a physician practicing in Greenville.