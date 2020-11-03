Commentary: South Carolina’s reentry efforts are paying off with second chances

In this uncertain time dominated by concerns about COVID-19, a few things are constants for inmates and families at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Inmates who have served their time continue to get released from prison each month, and they continue to be more prepared than ever, thanks to the efforts of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling and partnerships with groups like ours.
The Safe Streets & Second Chances initiative partnered with the Corrections Department in 2019 to help apply academic research, policy reform and evidence-driven programming to on-the-ground initiatives for inmates, 85% of whom will be released back into their communities within five years.
We are a year into our work with South Carolina, and we continue to see progress each month. The state has the lowest recidivism rate in the country for inmates three years out of prison. That’s an accomplishment that should be lauded, and a goal that would have been unheard of and unattainable just a few years ago.
When people are prepared for what’s to come, they fare better. That is particularly true when it comes to incarcerated individuals who are being released back into society. Returning citizens are more successful when they are prepared for release throughout their prison stay and receive support once they are back in the community. In South Carolina, they are getting it.
One of the reasons we partnered with the Corrections Department is its ongoing efforts to prepare inmates to reenter society and its commitment to innovation. With Manning Reentry/Work Release Center, a full-scale reentry center for minimum-security inmates, and similar programs at medium- and maximum-security prisons, the department is committed to releasing people better than it received them. Critically, Manning brings necessary services inside the prison to create a true continuum of care.
Inmates released from this program have tangible skills and resources, such as workforce development training, government identification cards, driver’s licenses and birth certificates. Plus, they have the soft skills that often elude people who have spent years behind bars: They are taught how to discuss their incarceration, how to overcome substance abuse and manage their emotions and expectations, how to interview for jobs and even how to tie a tie.
Reentry is difficult work for which prisons, state government and service providers must come together to identify barriers and help make community connections. These barriers are only amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the work to support these individuals is needed now more than ever.
Some people who are not connected to the criminal justice system may think the Corrections Department's work isn't important to them, but the hard work of improving lives is crucial. All of us benefit from safer streets when people are released from prison with more tools to rebuild their lives and become contributing members of society.
The pandemic has created unique challenges that required innovation. For example, the Corrections Department wanted to create better connectivity to shelter, food and medical care to ensure that returning citizens and the general public stay safe from COVID-19.
In response, we developed a mapping tool that the department put on its website. This interactive map allows staff and returning citizens to find housing or medical help they may need. Clients can simply type in their location, or where they will be returning, and find out what services are nearby.
The research and policy work we are doing with South Carolina and other states helps identify those barriers and find solutions to knock them down. We are proud to be part of the success we are seeing in South Carolina that began about a decade ago. In addition, the work at Manning and other reentry innovations are serving as a model for other states.
John Koufos is the executive director of Safe Streets & Second Chances, a national project that uses academic research and policy to improve reentry services, and he serves as the National Director of Reentry Initiatives at Right On Crime.